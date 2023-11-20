JADE Wellness Center Launches Innovative Partial Hospitalization Program for Substance Use Disorder Treatment

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JADE Wellness Center is proud to announce the launch of its new "Partial Hospitalization Program" (PHP) at the Southside location. The service provides a groundbreaking level of care for individuals seeking comprehensive substance use disorder treatment. This new day treatment program is designed to address moderate to severe substance use disorders with co-occurring and psychosocial needs.

Research shows that “partial hospitalization is a good alternative for about one-third of patients in need of full residential services. There seem to be no disadvantages regarding recovery and social functioning at follow-up, while symptom reduction might be even more rapid in partial hospitalization. Families are no more burdened, while patients are more satisfied with services.”

Key features of JADE Wellness Center's Partial Hospitalization Program include:

1. Intensive Treatment in a Community Setting: Patients benefit from a supportive community environment that fosters healing and recovery.

2. Wrap-Around Model of Care: JADE Wellness Center employs a wrap-around approach, ensuring comprehensive and integrated care for individuals with substance use disorders. This model promotes a holistic view of the patient's needs.

3. Care Team Continuity Throughout Treatment and Step-Down: Clients at JADE maintain consistent relationships with therapists, medical staff, and Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) across all levels of care, from PHP to Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to traditional outpatient and aftercare. This continuity of care enhances the overall treatment experience.

4. Evidence-Based Treatment Modalities: The Partial Hospitalization Program at JADE utilizes evidence-based treatment modalities that are proven effective in addressing substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions.

5. Access to Co-Occurring Medication Management Through Psychiatric Care: JADE Wellness Center provides comprehensive care, including access to medication management through psychiatric services for individuals with co-occurring mental health concerns.



Julie Hera Destafano, Partial Hospitalization Program Lead Therapist at JADE Wellness Center, expresses the center's commitment to a patient-centered approach: "At JADE Wellness Center, clients maintain relationships with therapists, medical staff, and CRS across all levels of care from PHP to IOP to traditional outpatient and aftercare. This wrap-around approach means clients work with a dedicated care team throughout their time at JADE, ensuring continuity of treatment and the opportunity to develop foundational trust with your providers."

These initiatives enable individuals to transition back into the community beyond the confines of intensive inpatient care. While PHPs provide brief yet intensive services and therapeutic programs, some individuals may opt for a PHP initially to minimize the likelihood of hospitalization.

JADE Wellness Center is excited to bring this innovative Partial Hospitalization Program to the Southside community, providing a comprehensive and compassionate solution for individuals seeking transformative substance use disorder treatment. To learn more visit www.myjadewellness.com.



About JADE Wellness Center

JADE Wellness Center offers comprehensive outpatient treatment services, including addiction psychiatry, levels of care assessment, PHP, IOP, individual, family therapy, and evidence-based medication-assisted treatment to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms. With a team of medical doctors, psychiatrists, registered nurses, case managers, Certified Recovery Specialists, and an incredible administrative team, JADE Wellness Center has established itself as a place where individuals can truly heal and regain their lives. With its locations in Monroeville, Wexford, and Southside and its telehealth services, JADE remains dedicated to providing compassionate care, assessment, and comprehensive treatment options to those struggling with substance use.



