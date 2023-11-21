Kleinschmidt Collaborates with Instream Flow Council and American Fisheries Society for Flow Conservation Training
Instream Flow
Joint effort aims to strengthen water conservation and management education.
Our feasibility study completion is a significant leap towards establishing a new, modern IFWLC training hub”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, in partnership with the Instream Flow Council (IFC) and the American Fisheries Society (AFS), have finalized the feasibility assessment to establish a vital conservation training center, stepping in where the Cooperative Instream Flow Service Group (CIFSG) left off upon its closure in 2001.
— Dudley Reiser, Senior Science Advisor at Kleinschmidt
This initiative aims to fill the critical need for education and training on ecological impacts and water resource management. For nearly two decades, the federal CIFSG in Fort Collins, Colorado served as the primary source for instream flow conservation training, research, and development. However, its dissolution in 2001 left a gap in centralized training and support for Instream Flow and Water Level Conservation (IFWLC).
This absence of a centralized IFWLC hub and training center has posed potential threats to water resources and biodiversity. In response, IFC and AFS, supported by a diverse steering committee including specialists from Kleinschmidt, are exploring the development of a new IFWLC training facility.
Dudley Reiser, Senior Science Advisor at Kleinschmidt, and member of the IFWLC committee, emphasized the urgency: "The complex water resource challenges of today demand thorough training in the methods and models for ecological assessment. The absence of such instruction since the CIFSG's dissolution has been keenly felt. Our feasibility study completion is a significant leap towards establishing a new, modern IFWLC training hub."
Proactive in addressing the educational void, Kleinschmidt has pioneered an internal training program to educate upcoming generations of resource scientists in the history and evolving technologies of instream flow and water level science. This internal initiative underscores Kleinschmidt's dedication to equipping its clients with innovative, tailored approaches to complex water resource issues.
View Full Report
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About Instream Flow Council (IFC)
The mission of the IFC is to improve the effectiveness of state, provincial, and territorial instream flow and water level programs and activities in conserving (protecting, maintaining, and restoring) aquatic ecosystems.
About American Fisheries Society (AFS)
The American Fisheries Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to strengthening the fisheries profession, advancing fisheries science, and conserving fisheries resources.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+ 18033950483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram