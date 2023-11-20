Submit Release
ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting Nov. 16, 2023

00:02:45 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments 

00:05:28 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment 

00:20:47 - Administrative Rules: Adoption of Pending Rules 

00:37:13 - White Sturgeon Management Plan 

00:56:02 - Mountain Lion Management Plan 

01:22:39 - Scott Land Acquisition 

01:28:47 - Mayfield-Camas Cattle Acquisition 

01:39:41 - Bighorn Sheep Raincheck Requests 

02:04:00 - BREAK 

02:22:56 - Antler Gathering Closure Proposals 

02:46:08 - Idaho Fish & Wildlife Report & Appoint IFWF Representative 

02:52:56 - December 1 Nonresident Tag Sale 

03:29:14 - Sportfish Restoration Awards 

03:47:06 - Update & After Action Report on Quagga Mussel Detection 

04:11:53 - LUNCH 

04:14:26 - Refund/Raincheck Report: Deer, Elk and Moose 

04:21:09 - CWD Update 

04:37:55 - Elk Management Plan Update 

04:50:20 - Measuring Habitat Carrying Capacity – Lolo Elk 

05:04:32 - Good Neighbor Authority Habitat Projects – Clearwater Region 

05:20:46 - Statewide Deer Harvest Management 

05:43:14 - Technical Assistance Program Update 

05:55:40 - BREAK 

06:09:40 - Grizzly Bear Update 

06:42:59 - Set the 2024 Commission Calendar 

06:53:40 - Appoint Commissioner Representative to WAFWA 

06:55:35 - Director's Report 

06:56:24 - Commissioner Reports 

06:58:36 - EXECUTIVE SESSION

