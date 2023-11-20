ICYMI: Fish and Game Commission Meeting Nov. 16, 2023
00:02:45 - Chairman Welcome & Opening Comments
00:05:28 - Director Fredericks Review of Public Comment
00:20:47 - Administrative Rules: Adoption of Pending Rules
00:37:13 - White Sturgeon Management Plan
00:56:02 - Mountain Lion Management Plan
01:22:39 - Scott Land Acquisition
01:28:47 - Mayfield-Camas Cattle Acquisition
01:39:41 - Bighorn Sheep Raincheck Requests
02:04:00 - BREAK
02:22:56 - Antler Gathering Closure Proposals
02:46:08 - Idaho Fish & Wildlife Report & Appoint IFWF Representative
02:52:56 - December 1 Nonresident Tag Sale
03:29:14 - Sportfish Restoration Awards
03:47:06 - Update & After Action Report on Quagga Mussel Detection
04:11:53 - LUNCH
04:14:26 - Refund/Raincheck Report: Deer, Elk and Moose
04:21:09 - CWD Update
04:37:55 - Elk Management Plan Update
04:50:20 - Measuring Habitat Carrying Capacity – Lolo Elk
05:04:32 - Good Neighbor Authority Habitat Projects – Clearwater Region
05:20:46 - Statewide Deer Harvest Management
05:43:14 - Technical Assistance Program Update
05:55:40 - BREAK
06:09:40 - Grizzly Bear Update
06:42:59 - Set the 2024 Commission Calendar
06:53:40 - Appoint Commissioner Representative to WAFWA
06:55:35 - Director's Report
06:56:24 - Commissioner Reports
06:58:36 - EXECUTIVE SESSION