Southern Careers Institute’s Austin Main Campus Spreading Holiday Cheer with Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) Austin Main Campus is getting into the holiday spirit this season with its annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway. SCI created this event to give back to the community during the holidays.
Students, faculty, and staff across all SCI locations, including the vocational training school’s home office, will spend the month decorating 17 trees in total. The decorated trees, along with gifts donated by employees and students, will be delivered to local families in need this holiday season.
“We believe in the power of community and giving back. This event not only brings joy to our students, faculty, and staff, but it allows us to spread warmth and happiness to local families who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holidays the way they would like to,” said Nikki England, President of SCI. “It's a beautiful testament to the generosity and compassion that defines the SCI family.”
On December 4th and 5th, students and staff will deliver the fully decked out trees and wrapped presents to two deserving Austin families.
For more information about SCI’s annual Holiday Tree Giveaway or to schedule interviews please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Austin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
Sarah Fischer
Southern Careers Institute
sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu