Guillermo Pharis Unveils Stunning New Evening-Wear and Bridal Collection at Denver Fashion Week

Beaded suit by designer Guillermo Pharis, Photo by Caroline Miller, Model Sarah Belliveau Guillermo Pharis Beaded Gown, photo by Caroline Miller, Model Jodean Amen Flower Beaded pencil dress by Guillermo Pharis

Guillermo Pharis celebrates bridal and evening-wear with a new collection released during Denver fashion week

I love to design Bridal and evening-wear because fashion needs sustainable outlets to maintain a better system and making memorable pieces contributes to be more responsible about consumerism.” — Guillermo Pharis

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO - November 20th, 2023

Fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders and press gathered at Denver Fashion Week to witness the highly-anticipated release of Guillermo Pharis's new evening-wear and bridal collection. Known for his elegant and timeless designs specially in the wedding dress industry, Pharis's latest collection was a show-stopper, showcasing his signature style and attention to detail.

The designer who moved to Denver from downtown NYC during 2021 was extremely proud of showing his new collection to the city of Denver. The collection, which was unveiled during the couture day of Denver Fashion week featured his new evening-wear and bridal designs, a range of stunning gowns that are sure to make a statement during 2024. From intricate laces, silver & light blue jacquards to flowing tulle silhouettes and heavy beaded fabrics, each piece is a work of art that exudes sophistication and glamour. Pharis's use of luxurious fabrics and impeccable tailoring will surely leave a lasting impression during the next months.

As a designer, Pharis draws inspiration from his travels, women, art, music and cultural experiences, infusing them into his designs to create a unique and diverse collection. His passion for creating beautiful and timeless pieces has earned him a loyal following and critical acclaim in the fashion industry, specially in the list of independent designers. With this new collection, he makes his return to the evening-wear market which he stopped during covid-19 pandemic.

The release of Guillermo Pharis's new evening-wear and bridal collection was well celebrated during Denver Fashion Week, and attendees were mesmerized by his designs. This collection is a testament to his talent, creativity and commitment for inclusivity to fashion. For more information and photos of the new collection, visit the website www.gp-bridal.com/dresses/ or book an appointment at his design studio located in Downtown Denver where you can see and shop the new designs, meet with the designer for an exclusive experience where you can also have the opportunity to design a completely new and unique custom gown.