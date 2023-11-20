20 November 2023

Current issues of Turkmen-Malaysian cooperation were discussed

On November 20, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Bin Ahmad Tajuddin and accepted copies of his credentials.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to further strengthen interstate ties.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed key aspects of the bilateral partnership and exchanged views on the prospects for further strengthening cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest.

The parties noted an effective partnership in the international arena, primarily within the UN.

The dynamic and long-term nature of trade and economic relations is emphasized. Among the current areas of cooperation are the fuel and energy complex, the field of advanced technologies, and investments in high-tech sectors of the economy.

The sides highlighted the area of cultural and humanitarian cooperation as the most important area of bilateral cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the possibilities of deepening fruitful contacts in science and education, culture and art.