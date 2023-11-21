Peloton Consulting Group achieves Anaplan accreditation for all industry and functional expertise
Peloton Consulting Group passed an audit conducted by a third party and met rigorous requirements across its sales, pre-sales, and delivery capabilities.
Peloton has the knowledge and skill to help Anaplan customers envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peloton Consulting Group, a Leading Global Digital Transformation Provider, announced its participation in Anaplan’s PartnerAccelerate program today. This new global program offers specialized accreditations to partners to differentiate their unique combination of expertise to sell, support, and deliver Anaplan to customers. As part of the program, Peloton Consulting Group has achieved certification as a Solution Advisory and Delivery Partner and has successfully demonstrated its expertise across the following: 1) Industry Expertise ~ Financial & Business Services, Consumer, Technology, Media & Telecom, and Manufacturing and 2) Functional Expertise ~ Finance, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain, and HR & Workforce
— Toni-Ann Feeney, Senior Vice President, Peloton Consulting Group
With the introduction of PartnerAccelerate, Anaplan customers can now identify partners based on the certified offerings and capabilities that best align with the unique needs of their organization. This approach will drive deeper relationships and faster time-to-value for global customers as they leverage Anaplan to address their daily planning challenges.
We are delighted to announce our recent accreditation as a Solution Advisory and Delivery Partner,” shares Toni-Ann Feeney, Senior Vice President of the Anaplan Practice at Peloton Consulting Group. “Peloton has the knowledge and skill to help Anaplan customers envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our journey began with an FP&A practice, and we rapidly extended our capabilities into Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain, and HR and workforce. Peloton’s sweet spot is that we consistently and successfully bring together people, processes, and technology to maximize our customers' investment.
“With a complex macro-environment driving rapid change, a partner’s ability to provide credible best practices and trusted expertise is more critical than ever to help customers make the right daily decisions,” said Ray Curbelo, Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Anaplan. “With the introduction of PartnerAccelerate, we can deliver that level of confidence to our customers by enabling them to select the right partner for their unique needs. We look forward to working with partners, like Peloton Consulting Group, to help businesses worldwide execute with agility and speed.”
To achieve accreditation, Peloton Consulting Group participated in an audit conducted by a third party and met rigorous requirements across its sales, pre-sales, and delivery capabilities.
About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further faster. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com
