Saskatchewan Celebrates Manufacturing Week

November 20, 2023

Manufacturing Employs More Than 31,000 People in Saskatchewan.

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison proclaimed November 19 to 25 as Manufacturing Week in Saskatchewan. This week offers an opportunity to recognize the nearly 2,000 manufacturers for their significant contributions to Saskatchewan's economy.

"I am excited to proclaim manufacturing week in the province and recognize the role manufacturers play in building a strong economy," Harrison said. "We are proud to have innovative, world-class manufacturers that choose to do business in Saskatchewan. Their hard work and dedication help to create opportunities and protect all people that call this province home."

Saskatchewan is well known for wood, chemical, machinery and food product manufacturing. These businesses create sustainable products that are exported around the world.

"During Saskatchewan Manufacturing Week, we celebrate the ingenuity and prowess that fuel our province's growth," Crestline President Steve Hoffrogge said. "Crestline has been a part of the manufacturing landscape in Saskatchewan for more than 48 years, and we stand tall in delivering lifesaving ambulances that safeguard the health and wellbeing of our communities across the province and throughout the world. Our employees' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions underscores Saskatchewan's manufacturing resilience and we acknowledge the enduring strength of Saskatchewan's manufacturing sector."

Total manufacturing shipments were valued at $25.6 billion in 2022, with food manufacturing accounting for over 28 per cent. The sector contributed $4.7 billion to the province's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), representing over six per cent of Saskatchewan's total GDP in 2022.

Alongside manufacturing week, the Government of Saskatchewan also released the Overview of the Manufacturing Sector in Saskatchewan 2023 report. This outlines a complete picture of the province's manufacturing sector. The report includes data on the businesses, employment, shipments and capital investment across different manufacturing subsectors.

More information on this year's report and the province's manufacturing sector can be found on saskatchewan.ca.

