Bianca Gracia for Texas HD 128 , and Latino's for Trump director , endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has endorsed Bianca Gracia for Texas HD 128 announced Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

Bianca Gracia has been on the front lines of the America First movement since day one , she will put the people of Texas and our country first. Bianca has our full and complete support.” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

AUSTIN , TEXAS , USA, November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalBianca Gracia graduated from St. Mary’s University degreed in Public Justice with a minor in Legal Studies. She has spent the past fifteen years serving as a community organizer and home school mom. Actively involved in her local community, Bianca has served as a Board Member for the Mountains in Motion Ministry, a Eucharist Minister and Wedding Coordinator at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, a football, soccer and baseball team mom, a Cub Scout Leader, President of her PTO, and President & Director of her HOA.Through these experiences, Bianca developed a passion for grassroots involvement and political organizing. It is that passion that led her to co-found the grassroots movement, Latinos for Trump, which was created to reach Latino communities and to educate them on why conservative principles were important to ALL Hispanics. She previously worked as Statewide Hispanic Engagement Director for the Republican Party of Texas and State Director for the Faith and Freedom Coalition, Chief Strategist at The America Project. She serves as President of Latinos for Trump Organization, Founder and Executive Director of Latinos for America First, is host of La Conservadora Tejana on 1440 Keyes AM & 98.7 FM, is a NEWSMAX contributor, and is currently on the Clay Clark & General Flynn ReAwaken Tour. She ran for Texas Senate D11 in 2022. She also served on Christians Engaged Board of Directors, State Director and Advisor of Blexit Texas, President of Leaderes de la Comunidad, President of Americanos Conservatives United and Harris County Precinct Chair and Presiding Judge 2016 to 2021.For more information on Bianca Gracia visit her website https://biancafortexas.com/donate In other VFAF News :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Bianca Gracia for Texas HD 128 VFAF Veterans for Trump endorsement interview - Latino's for Trump