BDRSuite and Datta Tech Consulting Unite to Deliver the Most Cost-Effective Backup Solutions in the Americas

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite by Vembu, a leading backup and disaster recovery software, is proud to announce its partnership with Datta Tech Consulting, a prominent IT Solutions and Services company. This collaboration establishes Datta Tech Consulting as a key reseller, enabling businesses across the Americas to access comprehensive and cost-effective backup solutions.

BDRSuite offers the most cost-effective backup and disaster recovery solutions, enabling businesses to slash their backup expenses significantly compared to current costs. This breakthrough establishes BDRSuite as an #1 cost-efficient backup software, reshaping the market standard. In collaboration with Datta Tech Consulting, this partnership strives to deliver businesses of all sizes an affordable and exceptionally efficient backup solution, solidifying Datta Tech Consulting's position as the preferred choice in the industry.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software:

BDRSuite by Vembu is the most cost-effective and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery software designed to protect data across diverse environments including Virtual (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM), Servers (Windows, Linux, FileShare/NAS), Endpoints (Windows, Linux, Mac), Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace) and Applications & Databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, SQL Server and MySQL). BDRSuite accommodates various business requirements by providing onsite, cloud, remote, and hybrid backup solutions and is ideal for SMBs, Enterprises and Service Providers.

About Datta Tech Consulting:

DATTA Tech Consulting is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software in Canada. Their products empower organizations of all sizes to monitor and manage their IT performance, whether it's on-site, in the cloud, or a mix of both. They focus on solving IT challenges in ways that make sense for tech professionals. Datta Tech Consulting strategically sets itself apart through an expansive network spanning North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. They are recognized globally for their user-friendly approach and commitment to excellent end-to-end IT performance management, making them a leader in network and systems management software and MSP solutions.

Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Success at Vembu Technologies, expresses excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks an exhilarating milestone for BDRSuite! By uniting our efforts with Datta Tech Consulting to deliver affordable and reliable backup solutions, we anticipate substantial benefits for both organizations, propelling our market influence throughout the Americas. As the #1 cost-effective software, BDRSuite is poised to deliver unparalleled advantages to users in the region, offering a groundbreaking opportunity for businesses to achieve remarkable cost savings, potentially reducing their current backup expenses by an impressive 70%."

Nagarajan continues, "The strategic positioning of Datta Tech Consulting, with its extensive network across Americas, aligns seamlessly with our vision, opening avenues for mutual success and establishing a robust foundation for the expansion of our solutions. Together, we aim to revolutionize data protection, providing businesses in the Americas with an unmatched level of data protection and cost efficiency."

Hemnaad Chinnuraj, Project Management Associate at Datta Tech Consulting, elaborates on the reasons for the partnership, saying, "Datta Tech Consulting strategically partnered with BDRSuite to achieve a multifaceted approach for success. Firstly, the collaboration seeks to broaden service offerings by providing customers with a comprehensive suite, notably featuring robust backup and disaster recovery solutions. This not only addresses critical data protection needs but positions the alliance as a provider of end-to-end solutions, enhancing overall customer value."

Chinnuraj continues, "Secondly, the partnership aims to expand market presence by tapping into BDRSuite's established customer base and distribution channels. This strategic move is poised to drive rapid growth and penetration into new markets while solidifying positions in existing ones."

When asked about the key strategic plan for the region, Hemnaad Chinnuraj had this to say, "The joint plan for the Americas underscores a commitment to customer satisfaction, technological leadership, and market expansion. By establishing support mechanisms, collecting feedback, and ensuring continuous improvements, the collaboration aims for long-term customer satisfaction and retention. Additionally, collaborative initiatives with BDRSuite will focus on staying ahead in technological trends, particularly in backup and disaster recovery, to maintain a competitive edge. The plan also outlines utilizing BDRSuite's resources to enter new markets and increase market share across North, South, and Central America, emphasizing a holistic approach to regional growth."

The partnership between BDRSuite and Datta Tech Consulting ensures that customers receive high-quality backup service and support. With BDRSuite's comprehensive product offerings and Datta Tech Consulting's commitment to excellence, customers can trust that their data will be protected effectively and at a reasonable cost.

