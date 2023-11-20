Visitor arrivals for October 2023

MACAU, November 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 2,757,308 in October 2023, representing an upsurge of 375.1% year-on-year and a rise of 19.8% month-on-month. Same-day visitors (1,451,703) and overnight visitors (1,305,605) leapt by 444.1% and 316.4% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors dropped by 0.6 day year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 0.9 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.1 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 275.7% year-on-year to 1,949,510, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,009,269) surging by 399.2%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area soared by 204.9% year-on-year to 951,079, of whom 26.2% came from Zhuhai (248,712) and 21.5% from Guangzhou (204,644). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (592,325) and Taiwan (53,667) rocketed by 1,096.4% and 604.8% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 310.9% year-on-year to 2,218,273 in October; among them, 45.9% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (1,017,964), 32.6% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (722,238) and 15.3% via the Hengqin port (340,304). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air leapt by 1,536.2% and 921.5% year-on-year to 334,735 and 204,300 respectively.

In the first ten months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 358.8% year-on-year to 22,685,476; overnight visitors (11,542,405) and same-day visitors (11,143,071) jumped by 460.8% and 286.1% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors dropped by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.3 days; the average stay for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 1.0 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.2 day.