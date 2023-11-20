Rachel Jones Arizona Freedom Caucus Member endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has endorsed Arizona Freedom Caucus member Rachel Jones AZ-17 announced Stan Fitzgerald president
Rachel Jones is a fighter , she wont back down to the establishment and we need to hold her seat. Arizona is only a one seat majority for us so please support Rachel”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
Rachel Jones has been an active citizen of Arizona for 17 years. Rachel is a mother of five kids, three of whom were the blessing of adoption. Rachel’s faith is her prime motivator in all that she does for her family… and her state. Rachel received her degree in Business Management and spent her career as a business executive at the 3rd largest UPS facility in the country. Her time in business formed a strong, calculated, and passionate leader, who now hopes to continue utilizing her experience to identify problems, execute solutions, and deliver results in the State House in Phoenix. Having children refined Rachel’s beliefs on the importance of the family in communities.
Rachel decided to put her business life aside, and focus on her family, and the families of all Arizonans. This led her to become a teacher, fostering the next generation of Americans. But her business background could not be hidden, so she eventually became the Director of the preschool. As a mother of five, former teacher, and former business executive, Rachel knew that she could no longer sit on the sidelines. That is why she has been a local leader on pro-life, Medical Freedom, and the border crisis. Rachel is an Authentic Conservative Fighter and she will not stop until Arizona’s values are restored.
Rachel Jones information website : https://www.billtrack50.com/legislatordetail/28130
Rachel Jones Freedom Caucus Website : https://statefreedomcaucus.org/contact/
In other VFAF News :
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Rachel Jones AZ Freedom Caucus Legislature endorsement interview with VFAF Veterans for Trump's Stan Fitzgerald