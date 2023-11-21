Latest Bedding to Launch New Line of Sustainable Comforter Sets by Bebejan

BEBEJAN BLUSH FLOWERS 100% COTTON 5-PIECE REVERSIBLE COMFORTER SET BEBEJAN ANTIQUE FLOWERS IVORY 100% COTTON 5-PIECE REVERSIBLE COMFORTER SET BEBEJAN NATURAL LEAVES 100% COTTON 5-PIECE REVERSIBLE COMFORTER SET

Latest Bedding, a leading provider of luxury bedding collections, has expanded its line with the new sustainable comforters by renowned designer Bebejan.

“Today’s bedding customers are busier than ever, and they don’t want to spend hours worrying about bedroom decor,” said Marketing Manager Turab.” — Latest Bedding

LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A top source of luxury comforter sets , excited to launch new sustainable comforters from brand-name designer Bebejan.Supplying luxury comforter collections and accessories for more than 15 years, Latest Bedding has built a reputation for providing designer products at prices the average family can afford. To continue serving the needs of its varied and extensive customer base, the bedding leader is expanding its line to include new sustainable comforters by textile manufacturer Bebejan.“One of the benefits of choosing products by Bebejan is that they’re made from 100 percent cotton and built to last. With an affordable price tag, Bebejan products look great and won’t break the bank.”Unlike other bedding brands, Bebejan earns points for being both durable and environmentally friendly. Each Bebejan comforter collection comes complete with a sustainable fabric bonus bag, perfect for stowing linens when they aren’t in use. Additionally, Bebejan bedding and accessories are packed using sustainable materials. The result is that shoppers can feel good about what they’re buying and the effect their purchasing power has on the environment.Another reason customers appreciate Bebejan comforter sets is that they’re machine washable. While other bedding products are made from delicate materials that require dry cleaning or special care, Bebejan’s natural cotton collections can go straight into the washer and dryer. Choosing cotton bedding is also desirable for customers who suffer from allergies or sensitive skin.“Along with being natural and sustainable, Bebejan comforter sets showcase the latest colors and prints in an array of sizes,” said Turab Hassan. “Our goal is to ensure there’s something in our collection perfect for every member of the family.”A popular new design for autumn and beyond, the Bebejan Natural Leaves Set is crafted from 100 percent cotton sateen with a warm polyester fill. Featuring a botanical print in neutral ivory and tan on the front, the comforter reverses to a small ivory leaf silhouette pattern. So buyers can easily flip it over when they feel like a change. Additionally, the set includes two reversible pillow shams with zipper closures, an all-over printed pillow, and a tan embroidered pillow. A reusable self-fabric tote completes the collections and offers an easy storage option. Soothing yet chic, the Natural Leaves Set works as well in the master as it does a guest room.Another great sustainable set from Bebejan, the Garden Bouquet is a reminder that spring is just around the corner. Crafted from 100 percent cotton sateen, this reversible piece is alive with pretty pink peonies, hydrangeas, and roses set against an ivory backdrop on the front. On the other hand, the backside features a calming tonal print with a linen texture. Customers can opt to change sides periodically or fold the back down for added interest. Along with a cozy comforter, buyers receive two matching pillow shams, an 18-inch by 18-inch pillow with an embroidered leaf pattern, a 12-inch by 18-inch pillow with stylish pleating, and a sustainable fabric bonus bag. The collection is available in sizes queen and king, and the pieces are machine washable for added convenience.Those seeking a romantic bedroom set that’s also sophisticated will likely be drawn to the Bebejan Smoky Blue Garden Comforter Set. Crafted from 100 percent cotton with polyester filling, the sustainable comforter features eye-catching florals in shades of blush, beige, and burgundy against a grey-blue backdrop. With a beige and navy reverse side, the options for styling this set are extensive. Versatile and modern, the Smoky Blue Comforter is a great choice for primary bedrooms, guest rooms, and even teen girl rooms. Plus, customers save on shopping time, as the set comes complete with two coordinating pillow shams, two decorative pillows, and a reusable fabric tote bag. Choose from sizes queen and king.Made from natural cotton, Bebejan comforters tend to be more cooling than other bedding products. They’re a top choice among shoppers seeking breathable items that wick away moisture. Latest Bedding also carries items by well-known designers such as J Queen, Waterford, Croscill, Rose Tree, and Donna Sharp.Ready to discover the difference a better night’s sleep can make?Contact the LatestBedding team today or browse the selection online at https://www.latestbedding.com/

Latest Bedding to Launch New Line of Sustainable Comforter Sets by Bebejan