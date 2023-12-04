Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in HR - Explore the Pioneering CDEI™ Program Offered by Chartered Institute
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Unveils the Innovative CDEI™ Program for Professional HR Specialists
The CDEI™ program is at the forefront of meeting the demand for skilled HR leaders who are capable of guiding organizations in building a truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture.”SINGAPORE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a renowned authority on executive certification programs and professional development, proudly unveils the Certified Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion HR Manager (CDEI™) program. This innovative program has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with renowned DEI experts and leading scholars to empower HR professionals with comprehensive expertise in implementing and managing effective DEI strategies in the global workplace.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CDEI™ curriculum encompasses an extensive range of critical topics such as foundational DEI principles, global and cultural competence, strategic development and implementation of DEI initiatives, legal compliance, and inclusive leadership. The program combines interactive coursework, real-world case studies, and advanced simulations to provide participants with a profound understanding of the complexities and nuances involved in fostering an equitable and inclusive work environment.
"In the current globally interconnected business environment, the need for effective diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies is more evident than before." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CDEI™ program is at the forefront of meeting the demand for skilled HR leaders who are capable of guiding organizations in building a truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CDEI™ program offers multiple delivery methods to accommodate the diverse needs of professionals, including self-paced on-demand option and live instructor-led classes.
Graduates of the program will attain the Certified Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion HR Manager (CDEI™) designation, a globally recognized credential signifying excellence in DEI practice, exclusively awarded to those who have passed the Chartered examination. This certification is also independently certified and accredited by CPD, ensuring adherence to the most rigorous Continuing Professional Development standards.
For more information about the CDEI™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cdei
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/cdei-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Ivy Khaw
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Certified Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion HR Manager (CDEI™)