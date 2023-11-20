Chuck Hand for congress (GA2) endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump announced Stan Fitzgerald president

Chuck Hand for Congress GA2 VFAF endorsement Chuck Hand for Congress GA2 Chuck Hand for Congress GA2 speaking in Atlanta Chuck Hand with Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national president

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump is announcing the endorsement of Chuck Hand for congress in Georgia's second district

Chuck Hand is a patriot who stood for Trump. He is an incredible fighter and he is willing to bring that to DC” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalChuck Hand, an eighth-generation Georgian, was born in Columbus and raised in Taylor County where he continues to live. Chuck Hand works as a Construction Superintendent, managing and supervising new home building projects. Chuck has been an active Republican Party member since 2019 and is heavily involved with Georgia's Second Congressional District Republican Party. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the North District's Republican Party and Vice Chairman of Taylor County's Republican Party while having held Chairman and Secretary roles in Taylor County in the past.Recently Chuck Hand (GA-2) was a featured speaker at The Fall of Deceit film Premiere in Atlanta Georgia with Legacy PAC Chuck Hand is a J6 DefendantIn January 2022 former president Trump stated he would pardon J6 rioters if he wins.For more information on Chuck Hand visit: https://chuckhandforgeorgia.com/ In other VFAF News :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Chuck Hand for Congress (GA2) endorsement interview VFAF Veterans for Trump with Stan Fitzgerald