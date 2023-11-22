Ultipa, Inc. Unveils Strategic Growth with New Sales Director Amidst Anticipation of Round B Financing

Graph Era is Here, SQL is fading away

Ultipa, Inc. the category-defining Graph XAI player, unveils strategic growth plan and appointment of Sales Director amidst anticipation of Round B financing.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, Inc., a player in the realm of graph database and explainable AI (xAI), proudly announces the appointment of Scott Whalen as the Sales Director for the Americas.

Scott brings a distinguished track record of success in enterprise software sales. Scott served as a Senior Enterprise Account Executive at TigerGraph, where he played a pivotal role in leveraging his skills to successfully navigate and excel in the dynamic landscape of graph databases. Before that, Scott contributed significantly as part of the Sales Enterprise Field Sales team at Incorta, where he demonstrated a knack for strategic and impactful sales approaches in the realm of analytics and data management solutions. His role involved collaborating with clients to deliver real-time+deep-data+network-analytics solutions that aligned with their business objectives and fostered long-term partnerships.

This strategic move underscores Ultipa's commitment to advancing innovation in these cutting-edge fields and expanding its influence globally.

Ricky Sun, CEO of Ultipa, expressed his excitement about this development, stating, "Scott's addition to our team is a testament to Ultipa's dedication to being at the forefront of graph databases and xAI. This marks a pivotal moment for us as we aim for the next phase of growth and success." Ricky emphasized the significance of the upcoming round B financing, highlighting its role in propelling Ultipa towards the full execution of its planned vision and strategy. "As Ultipa gears up for the anticipated Round B financing, this strategic expansion reinforces our commitment to providing innovative real-time+deep-analytical graph solutions that empower businesses and drive technological advancements."

Ultipa is a growing company and it is actively seeking talented engineers and sales professionals to join its distributed team around the world. Explore exciting opportunities to be part of our dynamic and collaborative work environment by visiting and following the Ultipa page on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultipa