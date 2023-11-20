Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh Declared as 'The City of Music' by UNESCO
Madhya Pradesh- an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice!GWALIOR, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was added to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN) on the 1st of November 2023 for its “strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity”. The state's rich cultural heritage is reflected in the UNESCO listed prehistoric rock art caves of Bhimbekta, the magnificent temples of Khajuraho, and the UNESCO-listed heritage sites of Sanchi. This is another important dimension of heritage experiential travel to the State of Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India.
Gwalior is the epicenter of the rich distinctive ‘Gwalior Gharana’ style of Indian classical music which flourished under the Mughal dynasty and has been center stage to musicians from across India who came to the city of music to learn music from flourishing musicians who were born there. Dhrupad a classical genre sense came from Gwalior as did the Khayal style of vocal Indian classical music. There are many jewels of music from Gwalior but more interestingly Mian Tansen was born in this glorious city who will always be remembered as an integral part of the court musicians of Emperor Akbar.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the first mover Indian States to create a ‘Responsible Tourism Mission’ with community empowerment and development at its centre. Responsible Tourism at Madhya Pradesh also centres around homestays. Staying with a family and experiencing rural tourism first hand is a unique bespoke experience. Experiencing Madhya Pradesh’s warm hospitality first hand and living the experience of the ethos ‘Guest is God’. Foreign travellers get the unique opportunity to experience local authentic rural cuisine and entertainment.
Madhya Pradesh is reputed as a safe destination for travellers, especially women solo travellers. The State has taken several noteworthy initiatives for women travellers in collaboration with UN Women, Govt of India and Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI. There is an increasing number of women travellers, especially from foreign source markets.
Gwalior- the city of music will host the spectacular Tansen Samaroh from 19th to 23rd December 2023 a tribute to Indian musical legend, Shri Ramtanu Misra, famously known as Tansen. The 99th edition of this 5-day musical extravaganza will be graced by the presence of renowned National and International artists.
Places to visit in Gwalior