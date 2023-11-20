Submit Release
All Aboard for an Enchanting Christmas Adventure with the Skunk Train

Press release from the Mendocino Railway:

willits sign behind lighted trainSkunk Train – The World’s Largest Christmas Tree Train:

November 25-December 31

Willits

Embark on a yuletide adventure departing from Willits, where you’ll have the chance to explore the World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree! Enjoy seasonal delights and festive decorations as you embark on a delightful train journey amidst the enchanting redwood forest, ultimately arriving at the magnificent Mr. Skunk’s GIANT Christmas Tree. This adorned redwood tree also doubles as Santa Mr. Skunk’s whimsical workshop.

Elevate your holiday season to a truly extraordinary level with this distinctive Christmas experience amidst the redwoods!

lighted redwood tree for skunk treeTicket Prices:

– Ticket: $59.95 per seat

– VIP Ticket: $94.95

– Dog Ticket: $10.95

– Infants (2 and under) ride free on a lap

For booking and inquiries, please contact the Skunk’s reservation team at 707-964-6371 and skunktrain.com.

