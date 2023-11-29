EVVC: Sustainability Leadership for European Event Industry
For over a decade the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) has maintained its Green Globe certification and has been awarded PLATINUM status.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over a decade the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) has maintained its Green Globe certification and has been awarded PLATINUM status for its exemplary efforts. First certified by Green Globe in 2010, the EVVC achieved 90% of Green Globe's certification criteria during the independent, on-site verification inspection conducted in October this year.
— Hannah Janke, EVVC’s Sustainability Officer
Day-to-day, the EVVC staff are dedicated to the responsible use of office materials and resources. This includes simple but effective actions, including the purchase of office supplies and other consumables that are made from recycled material and can be further recycled, saving water and electricity, and reducing printing and copying to save paper.
The EVVC has also made the sustainable decision to locate its main office near to Frankfurt’s main station providing good accessibility by rail. This has paid off with all employees making their way to work via public transport.
EVVC’s primary goal is to provide a helping hand to its members when it comes to mastering the complex task of running an event venue sustainably.
Hannah Janke, EVVC’s Sustainability Officer, says, "Our smaller member venues in particular often do not have the capacity to deal with these issues comprehensively. Here, we do important groundwork, for example through the exchange of ideas in our working group regarding the topic of climate neutrality, or by providing the sustainability code fairpflichtet for the German event industry.”
To reduce the environmental impact of events, the EVVC, together with the German Convention Bureau eV (GCB), developed fairpflichtet as a sustainability code that can be adopted by all events industry venues and businesses, regardless of size. The code enables event industry providers to transparently document their sustainable activities and demonstrate their credibility as sustainable entrepreneurs. The EVVC and GCB also organize the Sustainable Events Conference (SECON) every two years, which provides the industry with new perspectives on sustainable concepts for the event industry.
About EVVC
The European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) represents over 600 event centres, conference centres, arenas and special event locations of all sizes in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and other neighbouring European countries. In addition to these venues, represented by approximately 320 member companies, individual members from the event industry, honorary members and around 70 partner companies complete the broad spectrum of the association and make the EVVC the most versatile communication network in the industry. Important issues of the association are the development of education and training in the industry, creating industry-relevant indicators and the communication with federal policy makers to represent the interests of the event industry.
