Aruba Airport receives its Green Globe Certification for the 2nd year
Aruba Airport strengthens its commitment to create more sustainable airport operations
It is our responsibility to minimize our environmental impact by making more sustainable choices and encourage the airport community to be involved in projects that have a positive impact.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After becoming the 1st Airport in the world to receive the Green Globe Certification in 2022, Aruba Airport Authority N.V.’s (AAA) received the exciting news that Queen Beatrix International Airport (Aruba Airport) received its 2nd consecutive Green Globe Certification on October 2, 2023.
— AAA’s Sustainability & Health Manager, Christine Kaarsbaan-Leo
AAA’s sustainability pillar is embedded in all decision making for future endeavors. Certifications are important tools to verify if a company’s efforts on sustainability truly result in more sustainable operations, have an impact on a country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) objectives and contribute to a better planet.
For 2023, AAA went through a desktop-based audit by an independent assurance auditor to pursue the recertification of Green Globe. Green Globe is one of the leading certification programs for sustainable operations and management of travel and tourism worldwide and AAA is very proud to continue strengthening its sustainable efforts through the highest certification standards. This year’s audit included a total of 56 criteria focusing on Sustainable Management, Social/Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental. AAA has implemented additional Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) reports including all business-related travel, continuous monitoring and introduction of energy consumption initiatives, and updated policies. Additionally, AAA’s Wings of Hope executes yearly community projects based on UN’s SDGs with the purpose to create a positive impact on the local community.
Green Globe CEO Birte Pelayo congratulates Aruba Airport Authority NV on its recertification saying, “As Green Globe’s only sustainability certified airport, we see Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) as a leader internationally and within the Caribbean. Whether it is their recent organisation of a Global SDG Action Week or their commitment to have all ground equipment running on non-fossil fuel energy by 2030, AAA brings vision and action to their pledge for greater environmental and social improvements.”
“It is our responsibility as an airport to lead by example and minimize our environmental impact by making more sustainable choices in our decision-making processes, our operations and encourage the airport community to be more involved in community projects that have a positive impact for Aruba”, said AAA’s Sustainability & Health Manager, Christine Kaarsbaan-Leo.
Director of Health, Safety and Sustainability of AAA, Angeline Flemming stated “AAA is committed to continuously improve its airport operations, encourage its staff and airport partners to drive more sustainable initiatives and together become the leading airport in the region known for its sustainable efforts. AAA is proud to achieve the Green Globe Certification for the 2nd year and is a testament to the hard work of the team”.
About AUA Airport
AUA Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean region, with over 25 different airlines operating into Aruba contributing to processing over 2.5 million passengers per year (pre-covid) and providing air service to more than 28 destinations worldwide. AUA Airport is operationally solid where over 95% of all visitors are leisure guests: 75% from the United States & Canada, 15% from Latin America, 6% from Europe, and 4% from Dutch Caribbean, year to date, August 2023. AUA Airport attributes this to the island’s stable economic and political climate, hospitable and multilingual population, and safe environment. AUA Airport undergoes continuous upgrades to maintain its position as one of the region’s most innovative airports.
Learn more about what’s happening at AUA Airport by visiting www.airportaruba.com and connect with AUA Airport on Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport/ and Linkedin.com/ArubaAirport.
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
email us here