Songtsam Basomtso Linka: Essence of Zen and Environmental Harmony
Songtsam Basomtso Linka stands as a shining example of sustainable tourism.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden in the green valleys of the Basomtso region, between Tibetan villages and Himalayan barley fields, Songtsam Basomtso Linka stands as a shining example of sustainable tourism. Recently certified by Green Globe, this enchanting property seamlessly integrates responsible practices into every aspect of its operations, setting a remarkable standard for environmentally conscious hospitality.
Songtsam Basomtso Linka is a luxury retreat that serves as a cultural bridge offering multi-faceted experiences that combine authentic architecture, cultural workshops, proximity to spiritual sites, interaction with local communities, educational resources, and opportunities to appreciate Tibetan art and traditions.
Nearby the retreat is the Songzanlin Monastery which offers immersive cultural activites and interactions with local community. Songtsam Basomtso Linka’s guests are encouraged to learn about local Tibetan culture and traditions and support local businesses and artisans through the purchase of their goods and handicrafts.
Songtsam Basomtso Linka invests in education, healthcare, and infrastructure to improve the quality of life for local residents. The hotel offers skill development workshops and training programs, empowering individuals with valuable skills that can improve their employability and livelihoods. Hiring locally not only supports individuals and families but also strengthens the bond between the property and the community. In addition, the retreat provides funding from 5% of sales from each room to support community development. This approach ensures that local people benefit from tourism, promoting economic growth and reducing social inequalities.
Developed in collaboration with scientific experts, Songtsam Basomtso Linka’s Sustainable Management Plan, reflects a proactive approach to wildlife species management, biodiversity conservation, habitat preservation, prevention of invasive species, and maintaining a harmonious setting that promotes a sense of Zen. The retreat’s buildings are Tibetan stone-houses in the Kham style, which combine traditional architecture and construction materials from the region.
Songtsam Basomtso Linka’s harmonious blend of nature, culture, and ethical practices makes it a beacon of responsible tourism and a model for others to follow in the journey towards a more sustainable future. The retreat offers travelers an opportunity to not only explore the beauty of Tibet but also to immerse themselves in its culture and traditions while fostering environmental and social harmony.
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
email us here
+1 3103373000