Hotel Christopher in St. Barths is Awarded its 3rd Green Globe Certification
For the 3rd consecutive year, The Hotel Christopher is awarded Green Globe Certification for its commitment to nature-first tourism and low-impact practices.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Conservation and In-House water filtration are focuses of nature first tourism commitment
For the third consecutive year, The Hotel Christopher is proud to be awarded the Green Globe Certification for its continued commitment to nature-first tourism and low-impact practices. It also remains the only hotel in Saint-Barthélemy to have obtained certification.
This year's award recognizes the new efforts of the hotel for its entirely self-sufficient water management system thanks to its own water treatment and desalination plant making it the only hotel on the island to have a drinking water station. In a partnership with AQUAchiara, the French leader in transforming unpurified water into microfiltered quality drinking water for more than 15 years, their water is bottled and purified for hotel guests and restaurant guests. In The Chrisopher’s two restaurants, led by French Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Faye, the completely sufficient water system allows for a sizable reduction of CO2 emissions, as well as eliminating the shipping and plastic impacts from outsourced bottled water. The innovative project, co-signed by ADEME, a French ecological transition agency, is the first of its kind on the island, and a mammoth effort by the hotel in accordance with Green Globe commitments to operate at the highest level of sustainability possible
Hotel Christopher also supports a variety of environmental projects, including the ARTIREEF project, which aims to protect the 38 different species of coral at Pointe Milou’s reef. Located a few dozen meters offshore from the hotel the project utilizes the Biorock Process which uses metal structures with electric currents coming from the hotel to expedite new coral growth, which will flourish into beautiful underwater artwork with structures designed after the likes of the Eiffel Tower and Egyptian pyramids. By planting species that are endemic to the Lesser Antilles and protecting the coral against invasive exotic species, they hope to preserve the biodiversity of the local flora.
In keeping with territorial environmental standards, all of the villas on site are constructed by local architects. Extra measures of trash separation, coupled with an extra push to eliminate plastic waste, solidify Hotel Christopher's commitment to sustainable tourism and a continued effort to make green choices. Among the other actions carried out this year: equipping rooms with eco-pump systems to avoid wasting hygiene products as well as installing anti-UV filters on windows to avoid overconsumption of air. conditioned. Meanwhile, the hotel is setting new missions to spearhead environmentally responsible fine dining at its restaurants pledging to cut food losses by 50% by 2025, and committing to cuisine based on local, organic, or fair trade products, thanks to a rigorous selection of its products and a valuable collaboration with local fishermen. These efforts promise an additional measure of environmental protection on all levels of hotel management and are a part of a sustainability plan to create positive change while disrupting years of standard hotel practices for the better.
About The Christopher
At the Christopher Hotel, luxury through sustainability can be found from Pointe Milou on the northeast coast of St. Barth. The family-owned property has joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts and L.V.X Collection and is the only hotel on St. Barths to receive the Green Globe Environmental Certification. Set in the heart of a tropical garden, the five-star hotel opened in 1993 boasts 42 spacious rooms and suites, and three 4-bedroom villas with panoramic views of the ocean. The RIVYERA restaurant is inspired by the Mediterranean and created by the two Michelin-Star Chef Arnaud Faye. Its award-winning Sisley Spa is the only one in the Caribbean and has five treatment rooms open to the sea below.
About Green Globe:
Green Globe is the premier worldwide certification and performance improvement program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry with partners in over 83 countries. Developed to assist organizations to improve their economic, social and environmental sustainability while being rewarded and recognized for it, the Green Globe Standard provides organizations with a framework to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their environmental sustainability performance.
Media Inquiries:
Julie Leventhal
REYA Communications
julie@reyacommunications.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here