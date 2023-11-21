WinXDVD Unveils Black Friday Promotion Up to 40% OFF on DVD Video Tools with Gifts

2023 WinXDVD Black Friday Deal

WinXDVD 2023 Black Friday Promotion offers up to 40% off discounts, following gifts including order giveaways, Echo Show 10, Beats Fit Pro, and Amazon Card.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinXDVD Software, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., just kicked off its 2023 Black Friday carnival, which guarantees customers a 100% chance to win sitewide coupons ranging from 40%, 30%, to 20% off their DVD and video tools, including popular WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX Video Converter Deluxe, and WinX MediaTrans. This is the biggest promotion of the year from WinXDVD which not only offers competitive pricing for its leading products but also provides participants with free gifts, including free order giveaways, Echo Show 10 ($249.99), Beats Fit Pro ($179.95), and Amazon Card ($25).

The Black Friday promotion is divided into three parts, valid from Nov 15 to Dec 4. Just feel free to play the luck slot and win the biggest discount of the year.

1. Play Luck Slot Game and Win Coupons

Anyone who wants to digitize DVDs, convert video formats, or manage iPhone data is highly suggested to join this Black Friday frenzy to get a budget-friendly tool to enhance the DVD and video management experience. If an unbeatable discount is needed, this is the last chance in 2023 to get the top-rated DVD or video tool at the best price. To get the 40% OFF discount, just play the Lucky Slot game to win a coupon and then choose the desired product. The WinXDVD Black Friday Promotion is valid from November 15 to December 4 at: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm.

2. Buy DVD and Video Tools with up to 40% OFF Discount

WinXDVD Software wants to make it easier and affordable for users to enjoy and manage their DVD discs and multimedia files. So, it offers this big promotion on its DVD ripping, video converting, and iPhone management software. For the price of a cup of coffee, customers - particularly those who are students, housewives, workers, etc. can afford the high-quality DVD ripper, video converter, and iPhone manager.

 WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: A widely used and fast DVD-ripping software trusted by 70 million users worldwide. Powered by Hardware Acceleration, Multi-core CPU & Hyper-Threading technology, it’s the only DVD ripper that can rip and back up a full DVD to MP4 (H.264) and other digital formats in 5 minutes with 47X real-time faster speed. Be it 99-titles, homemade, old, new, regional, animated, or scratched DVDs, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum digitizes them in different formats easily for computers, hard drives, USBs, NAS, HDTV, Android, iPhone, Xbox One, PSP, etc.

 WinX Video Converter Deluxe: A GPU-accelerated 4K video converter converter designed to simplify video conversion. With support for 370+ input and 420+ output formats like MP4, MOV, MKV, HEVC, H.264, and more, it ensures great format compatibility across devices and platforms. Additionally, it offers features like video compression, video editing, and parameter adjustment, providing users with comprehensive control over their video files.

 WinX MediaTrans: A solid iPhone data manager to transfer and manage photos, music, videos, etc. between iOS devices and computers. Also, it lets users organize ebooks, make iPhone ringtones, and download Podcasts easily. Furthermore, WinX MediaTrans provides robust encryption features to protect sensitive data on iPhones and iPads at the bank level.

3. Win Giveaway Gifts

The excitement doesn't end there. As a token of appreciation, WinXDVD gives every buyer a chance to win a free order giveaway, Echo Show 10, Beats Fit Pro, or Amazon Card. During the promotional period, all customers who made purchases can submit the order email or order number on the same webpage to enter a lucky draw contest to win prizes.

Price and Availability

By unlocking WinXDVD’s Black Friday 40% OFF discount promotion, it’s possible to save $15, $26, and $32 respectively for a video converter, a DVD ripper, and a DVD video tools bundle. Hurry, as this offer is available for a limited time only from November 15 to December 4. To save big and get Echo Show 10, Beats Fit Pro, and Amazon Card for free, join the promotion here: https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm

About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD, a division of Digiarty Software, Inc., has become a global leader in multimedia solutions with 17 years of experience. With the aim of providing industry-leading and world-popular video audio applications, it has specialized in DVD digitizing, DVD copy, video conversion, iPhone management, etc., and engaged with over 196,000,000 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/.