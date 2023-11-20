A new project for luxury living in Northern Cyprus

Ayfilon Beach Location of Elysian Ayfilon

Elysian Ayfilon - Living in paradise

DIPKARPAZ, ISKELE, NORTH CYPRUS, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When imagining emigrating to an island one day, most people probably visualise images of crystal-clear water and golden beaches, palm trees or dense forests and, last but not least, a dreamlike view of the sunset.. An image that is more then understandable and relatable. Many people dream of it: living in unique natural surroundings with a paradisiacal beach practically on the doorstep, while the view into the distance reveals the dense, typically Mediterranean forests. No traffic noise, no large-scale projects towering into the sky and no concrete landscape - pure idyll and the opportunity to enjoy life in the way they have always dreamed of.

These are ideas that the planners and architects of the NOYANLAR GROUP of COMPANIES undoubtedly had in mind with their latest project, ELYSIAN AYFILON. Because this project realises precisely these ideas in a unique way. State-of-the-art architecture and standards and yet the preservation of nature and landscape, as the choice of location for this project impressively demonstrates. This paradise will be built just a stone's throw away from what is probably the most beautiful, unspoilt sandy beach on the island: Ayfilon Beach....

This project is an impressive realisation of the dream of retirement and living under palm trees. With this paradise on the doorstep, as the real-life pictures certainly prove impressively, living in this project and this area will be a never-ending holiday.

Most of the surrounding area and the plots of land there are also classed as "historic land" and are also protected, which permanently prevents large-scale development and thus the trend that can be seen in other regions of the island, like Long Beach Iskele. So everybody who will live here can be sure of being able to enjoy the idyll here for a long time.

Away from the existing core market on Long Beach in Iskele, the NOYANLAR GROUP of COMPANIES is responding with this project to the increased demand for small, exclusive complexes that perfectly integrate the advantages of the island into their concept.

The location

The "ELYSIAN AYFILON" project is being built in Dipkarpaz, the "last place" before the tip of the island. Unique nature and extensive beaches characterise this region, as do the donkeys that can still be found in the wild, for which Northern Cyprus is famous and well-known. The village of Dipkarpaz is home to numerous local and typical restaurants as well as inns that have specialised in reflecting the island's international past in their menus.

Doctors, a hospital, pharmacies, banks and, last but not least, supermarkets and shops can also be found in the village, just a few minutes away from the project. The nearby weekly market, where local farmers sell their produce, is also within easy reach.

The newly completed coastal road is also just a few minutes away from the larger towns.

The project

On a total area of well over 46,000 square metres, a project is being created here that blends in perfectly with the surrounding nature. The self-contained complex offers all the amenities which ere needed in an everyday life. In addition to the large pool landscape that surrounds the complex, there are numerous green and communal areas. Cafés, a sports bar and a restaurant cater for the physical well-being. The shops adjacent to the project offer a hairdresser, a letting agency if the owner decides not to use his flat by himself all year round and want to generate rental income, a bakery, a butcher and a small supermarket. The fronts of the shops face outwards, ensuring that the complex itself can only be entered by authorised residents and visitors. Almost all units offer a view of the sea and the surrounding nature.

The total number of units in this project is 204, which is within a range that ensures that the ancillary costs for grounds maintenance, pool service, maintenance, cleaning and gardeners are manageably low (approx. €60 per month). Restrictions in local building law in the national park ensure that no other major projects can be built between the complex itself and the beach (just a few hundred metres away). A small oasis surrounded by greenery and close to the beach with every conceivable comfort....

The flats on the ground floor all have their own terrace and garden and are barrier-free, while the flats on the upper floor are designed as lofts and have their own roof terrace. There are one-room flats (studio type) and three-room flats (one living room and two bedrooms; 2+1) on the ground floor and two-room flats (one living room and one bedroom; 1+1 type) and the two-bedroom loft variant on the upper floor.

Equipment of the individual units

All units in this project will be equipped to the latest standard and finished with state-of-the-art materials. Among other things with the following inclusive services:

- state-of-the-art insulation

- Comfort-sized tiles (1.20 metres x 0.6 metres)

- fully equipped kitchen

- modern lighting concept

- high-quality bathroom with walk-in shower, suspended toilet and concealed cistern

- fitted wardrobes

- and many more...

Prices and availability

The prices for the units depend on the location within the project. The starting price for units in this amazing project is in this stage of the sales progress 89.000 € (78.000 GBP).

Convenient payment plans are also available for this project in cooperation with the property developer, making it possible to realise a dream home in convenient, interest-free instalments and without a bank. A payment plan can look like the following example:

- 5,000 reservation (the reservation removes the selected property from availability and secures the current price)

- the missing 30% of the purchase price within a maximum of 12 weeks after the reservation in instalments

- a further 40% of the purchase price in monthly, interest-free instalments until handover (spring 2026 at the latest)

- the remaining 30% after key handover in up to 12 interest-free months

Handover is scheduled for 2026.

