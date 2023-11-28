Invasive Species Corporation Closes Pre-Seed Investment and Secures $2.5m from Silverstrand Capital

Building Momentum in Efforts to Address Global Invasive Species Problems

Developing natural, sustainable control solutions that restore the natural balance in land and sea ecosystems is the type of crucial work that we want to support and encourage.” — Kelvin Chiu, founder and principal of Silverstrand Capital.

DAVIS, CA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invasive Species Corp. (ISC) (a Delaware Public Benefit Corp) announces the early November closing of its pre-seed financing round to fund the discovery, development, and deployment of biological solutions to target invasive species - one of the leading causes of biodiversity loss and contributor to climate change.

The round was led by Silverstrand Capital, a Singapore-based single-family office with an impact mandate focused on protecting global biodiversity. Silverstrand has committed $2.5m to accelerate growth and bring additional products to market. Peter Kennedy will represent Silverstrand on ISC’s board of directors and take on a senior management role.

A $400B annual problem with few safe or economically viable solutions -- According to the United Nations’ first global assessment of invasive alien species and their control, invasive species are responsible for 60% of global extinctions, and have been the sole driver of 16% of recorded extinctions. The UN reports estimated the global economic cost of invasive species in 2019 at $423 billion annually.

“1 million species of plants and animals are now at risk of extinction,” shared Kelvin Chiu, founder and principal of Silverstrand Capital. “We look for effective ways to combat biodiversity loss globally, and Invasive Species Corp.’s mission aligns perfectly with our focus. Developing natural, sustainable control solutions that restore the natural balance in land and sea ecosystems is the type of crucial work that we want to support and encourage.”

Invasive species have a large social cost too, particularly for indigenous peoples and local communities, through the loss of traditional livelihoods and knowledge, reduced mobility and access to land, and increased labor needed to manage the invasive alien species.

“When we decided to create a company to combat the effects of invasive species, we were determined to help counteract the serious impacts of invasive species with effective and environmentally responsible biological solutions,” commented Dr. Pam Marrone. “We have the experience to rapidly discover and deploy the solutions that Nature already provides, to address these issues using specific microorganisms and other natural products.”

Mr. Peter Kennedy added “I have known and invested with Pam for many years, and we believe her team has the experience needed to address one of the largest and most under-served opportunities in the ag tech space.”

ISC’s first focus products, Zequanox® and Piscamycin™, provide cost-effective solutions to eradicating the highly invasive Zebra & Quagga Mussels, as well as Asian Carp. These invasive species have massively disrupted the Great Lakes and Mississippi River ecosystems, and also cause massive damages to marine infrastructure and surrounding economies.

The fundraise will be used to improve and expand on their product lines, and to continue developing stronger customer relationships.

About the Invasive Species Corporation

The Invasive Species Corporation was founded to discover, develop and market bio-based solutions to control invasive species in water, forestry and agriculture. Invasive species have caused more than $1 trillion in damage, with more than $420 billion annually and are considered one of the top contributors to the earth’s significant and rapid decline in biodiversity, right behind land-use alteration. The ISC’s goal is to regenerate our planet’s environment through the application of bio-based, sustainable and earth-friendly solutions, thereby preserving ecological biodiversity and reversing climate change effects. The ISC is currently selling Zequanox® for invasive zebra and quagga mussel control and is developing Piscamycin™ for control of invasive carp and other invasive fish. The company is also in the discovery phase of a project to develop a microbial natural product (bioherbicide) for invasive and other problematic weeds, still causing major damage to crop lands, reserved spaces, and waterways despite the annual use of $25 billions of synthetic chemical pesticides globally. The company recently announced that it was awarded a $388,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture to find a microbial solution to control of burrowing shrimp harming oyster beds.

About Silverstrand Capital

Silverstrand Capital is a Singapore-based investment firm with an impact investment mandate to catalyze biodiversity-positive impact. Its mission is to accelerate the widescale restoration and conservation of ecological health and biodiversity on land and sea. Its global portfolio of startups and funds spans a wide range of sectors, including regenerative agriculture, sustainable aquaculture, and nature-based solutions.