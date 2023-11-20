TutorABC's TOCFL Chinese Exam Preparation Materials Receive Official Certification

TutorABC's TOCFL exam preparation materials has been officially certified by the TOCFL organization in Taiwan.

TutorABC announced that its TOCFL exam preparation materials has been officially certified by the TOCFL organization, under the Ministry of Education of R.O.C..

With our new certified TOCFL teaching materials and fully qualified teachers delivering our online classes, we are confident our learners will have the best tools to succeed in the exams and beyond.” — Belle Yang, Manager of TutorABC’s Chinese Education Department