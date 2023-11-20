Submit Release
TutorABC's TOCFL Chinese Exam Preparation Materials Receive Official Certification

TutorABC's TOCFL exam preparation materials has been officially certified by the TOCFL organization in Taiwan.

TutorABC announced that its TOCFL exam preparation materials has been officially certified by the TOCFL organization, under the Ministry of Education of R.O.C..

With our new certified TOCFL teaching materials and fully qualified teachers delivering our online classes, we are confident our learners will have the best tools to succeed in the exams and beyond.”
— Belle Yang, Manager of TutorABC’s Chinese Education Department
TAIPEI, N/A, TAIWAN, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorABC, the world’s leading platform for learning English and Chinese online, proudly announced that its TOCFL (Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language) exam preparation materials has been officially certified by the TOCFL organization, under the Ministry of Education of R.O.C..

A History of Success
For over 15 years, TutorABC has been a trusted name for teaching Chinese online to millions of students worldwide. This extensive track record highlights TutorABC’s firm commitment to providing the most effective and best learning experiences.

Comprehensive Learning
TutorABC’s comprehensive learning resources include study guides, interactive exercises, practice tests, mock exams, and expert guidance from certified instructors. They are specifically designed to enhance listening, reading, speaking, and writing skills, catering to diverse learner needs and facilitating effective exam preparation.

A Full Range of Exam Preparation Courses
Beyond TOCFL, TutorABC offers a comprehensive range of exam preparation courses and materials for various assessments, including:

● HSK (Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi)
● AP Chinese with Barron's
● IB (International Baccalaureate), A Level, and GCSE examinations (coming soon).

TutorABC's TOCFL Certification
TutorABC’s TOCFL Band Novice 1 materials were officially certified the Steering Committee for the Test Of Proficiency-Huayu (SC-TOP)., We are very honored to receive this certification and it reaffirms our commitment to delivering a first-class education, in a first-class way to all our students,” stated Belle Yang, Manager of TutorABC’s Chinese Education Department. “With our new certified TOCFL teaching materials and our fully qualified teachers delivering our live online classes, we are confident our learners will have the best tools to succeed in the TOCFL exams and beyond.”

About TutorABC
TutorABC is a leading online language learning platform that offers a wide range of courses and exam prep materials for both English and Chinese. With experienced instructors and partnerships with global brands like Disney, Oxford, Cambridge, Barron’s, Kaplan, and 400+ universities, TutorABC provides comprehensive education, test prep, and study abroad programs for students from all over the world. Since 2004, over 100 million students and 30,000 teachers across 100+ countries have used TutorABC for English and Chinese language learning.

For more information about TutorABC’s Chinese language courses, please visit www.tutorabcchinese.com.

Annie Ke
TutorABC
+886 2-2367-7999#699
annie.ke@tutorabc.com
