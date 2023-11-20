The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo ends, successfully activated Jeonbuk's agricultural and food industry.

Overview of the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo (IFFE 2023) │ Photo by Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo's offline B2B consulting scenes│Photo by Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry A commemorative photo of one of the contract ceremonies at the IFFE 2023 | Photo by Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry The overview of the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo│Photo by Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry The overview from the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo took place | Photo by Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry

- Welcomed 350 companies from 20 countries - Led the globalization of fermented foods and the stimulation of the fermented food industry

JEONJU, JEOLLABUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), November 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo ( IFFE 2023 ) ended its five-day event from October 26th to October 31st at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium amid recognition for maximizing the added value of the fermented food market and significantly contributing to the activation of the agricultural and food industry.With a total of 350 companies from 20 countries participating, high-ranking officials from the food industry, both domestic and international buyers, and various country embassies visited the site, resulting in $1.5 million in B2B export contracts and generating a sales revenue of 1.95 billion KRW for participating companies in B2C consumer sales.Especially noteworthy were the special exhibitions like K-FOOD special exhibitions, Food-Tech product exhibitions, Global Fermented Food exhibitions, the 2023 Excellent Product exhibitions, and New Product Showcases, presenting a more decadent array of products from domestic and international participating companies reflecting traditional fermented foods to household convenience products in line with market trends. The "Jeonbuk Food Master Exhibition," focusing on regional food experts, received significant attention from visitors, contributing significantly to global agricultural and food exchanges and expanding market opportunities.The expo also saw various experiential programs and cultural performances tailored for family visitors, enhancing overall visitor satisfaction throughout the event.Lee Eun-mi, Director of Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry , stated, "The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo has evolved into an event leading the development of the agricultural and food industries, lifting the competitiveness of our food to the next level. It has been evaluated as a successful case utilizing fermented foods and various regional contents, serving as a model for other local governments. We will continue to discover and expand diverse food content to enhance Jeonbuk's status as the capital of agricultural and life industries."Moreover, themed "The Future of Fermentation and K-FOOD," the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo is a government-certified international exhibition specializing in fermented foods. Hosted by Jeollabuk-do Province and organized by the Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry, this expo serves as a business platform that gathers fermented foods from around the world for exhibition and exchange, promoting the future value of fermentation, expanding global networks and fostering the growth of the Korean fermented food industry.

The video sketch at the IFFE 2023 | Produced by AVING News