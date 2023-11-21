Founder and CEO of Spark TS Honored with Prestigious Recognition in Railway Age’s 2023 Women in Rail
Spark TS CEO Katie Inouye Earns Honorable Mention in 2023 Women in Rail Awards for Leadership, Innovation, and Community Impact in the Transportation Industry
The honorable mention in Railway Age’s Women in Rail is a testament to Katie’s leadership, vision and commitment to reshaping the landscape of transportation safety and compliance technology.”ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark TS, a transportation SaaS safety, compliance, and drug & alcohol testing company, announces that its founder and CEO, Katie Inouye, has been recognized with an honorable mention in Railway Age’s 2023 Women in Rail awards. This respected award underscores her leadership and dedication to advancing safety and compliance technology in the transportation industry.
— Holly Rainwater, Vice President of Spark TS
Her contributions extend beyond innovative technology solutions; it embodies a commitment to community impact and meaningful change. Her leadership has not only propelled Spark TS to new industry innovation but also encourages excellence for the next generation of leaders.
"The honorable mention in Railway Age’s 2023 Women in Rail is more than a personal accolade; it's a recognition of Katie's inspirational leadership at Spark TS," said Holly Rainwater, Vice President of Spark TS. "Working alongside her, we witness daily how her vision and commitment have been pivotal in reshaping the landscape of transportation technology."
This recognition from Railway Age is significant as it highlights the contributions of women leaders in shaping the future of the transportation industry. Spark TS extends thanks to Railway Age and the panel of judges for this honor and acknowledging these trailblazing women. We invite everyone to read the November issue, featuring the remarkable achievements of all the honorees.
About Railway Age’s 2023 Women in Rail Awards Program
Railway Age recognizes women who not only excel at leadership but also serve the community and drive industry change, paving the way for the next generation of railroaders. Established in 2017, the annual awards are presented to railway industry women in the United States, Canada and/or Mexico for their outstanding leadership, vision, innovation, community service involvement, and accomplishments. In an industry typically dominated by men, their professionalism and hard work set an example for many in the freight, passenger, government and supply sectors.
About Spark TS
Spark TS is an industry leader in providing safety, compliance software, and services for the railroad and transportation sectors. With its pioneering Rail Tasker™ mobile application, Spark TS sets the benchmark for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule, building safer and more efficient work environments in the rail industry.
