The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo Opened with the Slogan 'Fermentation, the Future of K-Food'
Key figures in the opening act of the IFFE 2023 include Tarash Papaskua, the Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Korea; Lee Eun-mi, Director of Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry; Woo Beom-ki, Mayor of Jeonju City; Kim Kwan-young, Governor of Jeollabuk-do
Key figures posing at the Philippines Pavilion during the exhibition hall tour at the IFFE 2023 on the opening day | Photo by AVING News
Overview of the Jeollabuk-do Food Masters Exhibition arranged within the exhibition hall of the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo (IFFE 2023) | Photo by AVING News
Fermented fruit products of 'Dajung Dagam Cooperative' displayed at the IFFE 2023 | Photo by AVING News
- Expanded Special Exhibition Programs and Participatory Programs for Visitors - Real-time e-commerce and integrated marketing for Food Company Sales ChannelsJEONJU, JEOLLABUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeollabuk-do (Governor Kim Gwan-young) held the ‘21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo (IFFE 2023)’ at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium Plaza on October 26th, making it the only nationwide food exhibition themed around fermented food.
This year’s Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo, which ran until October 30th, is the only nationwide food exhibition centered on fermentation, winning international exhibition certification from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy for 13 consecutive years. Under the slogan ‘Fermentation, the Future of K-Food,’ the event attracted participation from 20 countries worldwide, with a scale of 420 booths.
This year’s event strengthened exhibition contents with special planning exhibitions and expanded online and offline integrated marketing to enhance satisfaction among participating companies and visitors. Additionally, there are interactive programs for visitors.
Special exhibitions such as the K-Food Special Exhibition, Food Tech R&D Product Exhibition, 2023 IFFE Awards, Global Fermented Food Exhibition, Jeollabuk-do Promotion Hall, and New Product Showcase are arranged to greet visitors.
The exhibition sales booths are divided into the Global Agriculture and Life Pavilion, Leading Product Pavilion, Marine and Fisheries Pavilion, and Mutual Growth Food Pavilion. Korean food companies and government entities, including the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service, Jeollabuk-do Agricultural Research & Extension Services, Microbial Institute for Fermentation Industry, and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, have also participated.
On the international front, companies from 13 countries, including the United States, Italy, Australia, Greece, Georgia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Japan, participate, displaying various products reflecting recent trends in the food industry.
This year, special exhibitions such as the K-Food Special Exhibition, Food Tech Research and Development (R&D) Product Exhibition, Global Food Trends, and Jeollabuk-do Food Master Exhibition have been expanded. Moreover, special planning zones like Hon-Sul Sang-Hwe (a gathering to enjoy traditional Korean alcohol), Ah-Jae Pocha (a booth for middle-aged people), and others have been set up to capture visitors’ attention.
Especially in the Jeollabuk-do Food Master Exhibition, visitors learned about precious foods and food management secrets through human cultural heritage foods of Jeollabuk-do, which boasts excellent ingredients, rich craftsmanship, and the inheritance of traditional culture through generations.
The Program Zone consisting of the Mutual Growth Food Pavilion and the Marine and Fisheries Pavilion will feature participating companies such as Hon-Sul Sang-Hwe (Drink Alone Store), Cheong-Nyeoun Sik-Poom Sang-Hwe (Youth Food Market), and Ah-Jae Pocha, providing joy to the visitors.
Additional events such as cultural performances, busking, parades, and diverse permanent experiential programs increased satisfaction among visitors.
To strengthen the overseas market for local food companies and explore new markets in the marketing field, there will be B2B export consultations between Korean food companies in collaboration with KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) and the Korea International Trade Association. Additionally, an on-site live commerce studio will be set up and operated in collaboration with Jeonju Information Culture & Industry Promotion Agency to support online promotional marketing for participating companies.
Regarding environmental considerations, including booths, recycled and eco-friendly materials were used for overall facilities. For food trucks, biodegradable containers will be used, embodying an ‘Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Expo’ to reduce environmental pollution.
Governor Kim Gwan-young stated, “Recently, K-food has been very popular worldwide, and I think fermentation is at the core of this popularity. It is essential to utilize this well, incorporate it into food, and even export it to increase sales.” He continued, “The Jeollabuk-do Bio-Convergence Industry Promotion Agency has been working hard for this, and there will be much more to do. We must all work together to make Jeollabuk-do a sacred place like the roots of fermented food and K-Food.”
The ‘21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo,’ with the slogan ‘Fermentation, the Future of K-Food,’ is a government-approved international certification exhibition specializing in fermented foods. Hosted by Jeollabuk-do Special Self-Governing Province and organized by the Jeollabuk-do Bio-Convergence Industry Promotion Agency, this expo is an industrial expo that promotes the future value of fermentation, expands the global network, and stimulates the growth of the Korean fermented food industry.
