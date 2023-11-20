The 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo Opened with the Slogan 'Fermentation, the Future of K-Food'

Key figures in the opening act of the IFFE 2023 include Tarash Papaskua, the Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Korea; Lee Eun-mi, Director of Jeonbuk Institute for Food-Bioindustry; Woo Beom-ki, Mayor of Jeonju City; Kim Kwan-young, Governor of Jeollabuk-do

Key figures posing at the Philippines Pavilion during the exhibition hall tour at the IFFE 2023 on the opening day | Photo by AVING News

Overview of the Jeollabuk-do Food Masters Exhibition arranged within the exhibition hall of the 21st Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo (IFFE 2023) | Photo by AVING News

Fermented fruit products of 'Dajung Dagam Cooperative' displayed at the IFFE 2023 | Photo by AVING News