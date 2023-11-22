MyHotels® Receives Prestigious Honor from UHI by WebBeds
This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We are committed to maintaining our position as a top wholesaler and supplier in Saudi Arabia.”MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHotels® is proud to announce that it has been recognized by UHI by WebBeds (The world's largest B2B marketplace for tourism companies) for its outstanding performance as a wholesale Saudi Supplier. This honor is a testament to MyHotels®' commitment to providing top-notch services and delivering exceptional results.
— Emad Alabbas - CEO
UHI by WebBeds has awarded MyHotels® for their Valuable contribution in 2023 as a Saudi Wholesaler Supplier. This recognition is based on the bookings and support that MyHotels® has implemented for UHI by WebBeds.
MyHotels® is a leading hotel wholesaler in Saudi Arabia, providing its clients with a wide range of services. The company has been in the business for several years and has established a strong reputation for its reliability, efficiency, and customer-centric approach. MyHotels® is committed to continuously improving its services and staying ahead of the competition, which has led to this prestigious honor from UHI by WebBeds.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from UHI by WebBeds and are grateful for their trust and support. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, who strive to provide the best services to our clients. We are committed to maintaining our position as a top Wholesaler Saudi Supplier and will continue to exceed expectations in the future," said the founder of MyHotels®.
MyHotels® is proud to receive this honor from UHI by WebBeds and is determined to remain a Saudi Wholesaler travel industry leader.
The company looks forward to continuing its successful partnership with UHI by WebBeds and providing exceptional client services.
For more information about MyHotels®, please visit their website at https://business.myhotels.sa/.
