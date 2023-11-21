MyHotels® Receives the prestigious Power Partner Award from Inc.
Inc. Business Media announced MyHotels® as one of the awarded companies in the second annual Power Partner Awards
This reflects our ongoing efforts and continuous improvement in all aspects of our business to ensure a seamless and enjoyable customer experience”MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media announced MyHotels® as one of the awarded companies in the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in ravel & Hospitality, marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, productivity, and other business areas.
Emad Alabbas - CEO
All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leaders navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners with demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
MyHotels.SA®: Your Trusted Gateway to Seamless Travel Experiences:
Established in 2016 and proudly headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels.SA has emerged as a leading online travel agency, meticulously crafting unforgettable travel experiences for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers. Our unwavering commitment to excellence extends to our Umrah packages, where we leverage our extensive industry connections to provide an unparalleled level of service.
As one of the most respected approved Umrah Online Travel Agencies, MyHotels.SA is renowned for facilitating the issuance of immediate electronic Umrah visas, granting hassle-free entry into Saudi Arabia. Our comprehensive Umrah packages encompass a wide range of services, including accommodations in Makkah City and Madinah City, convenient transportation options, and reliable ground services provided by trusted Saudi Umrah Operators.
At MyHotels.SA, we go beyond simply arranging travel arrangements; we strive to cultivate enduring relationships with our customers, ensuring their journeys are imbued with comfort, convenience, and a touch of personal attention. Our dedication to providing a seamless and enjoyable customer experience remains at the heart of everything we do.
Embrace the MyHotels.SA® difference and embark on a journey of unparalleled travel experiences, both within the Kingdom and across the globe.
