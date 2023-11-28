MyHotels® Receives Certificate of Appreciation for Contributing to the Success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023 - QTM 2023
MyHotels® Receives Certificate of Appreciation from Qatar International Exhibition for its Contributing to the Success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023 - QTM 2023
MyHotels® recognition by QTM2023 is a testament to its dedication and commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.”MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHotels®, the leading Saudi Travel wholesaler, has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the success of Qatar Travel Mart – Second Edition 2023. The Qatar International Exhibition for Travel and Tourism (QTM 2023) awarded the MyHotels® a Certificate of Appreciation for its exceptional services and support during the event.
— Emad Alabbas - CEO
Qatar Travel Mart is a prestigious annual event that showcases the best of Qatar’s travel and tourism industry. It brings together industry professionals, government officials, and travel enthusiasts worldwide. This year’s event, held November 20-22, was a huge success, with over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors.
MyHotels® played a crucial role in the success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023, providing its expertise in hotel booking services and transportation to ensure a seamless experience for all participants.
About MyHotels®
MyHotels® is a leading travel wholesaler in Saudi Arabia, providing hotel booking services, transportation, and other travel-related services. The company has a strong reputation for providing exceptional customer service and has been recognized for its contributions to the success of the Qatar Travel Mart.
