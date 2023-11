MyHotels® Receives Certificate of Appreciation for Contributing to the Success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023 - QTM 2023

MyHotels Logo MyHotels® Receives Certificate of Appreciation for Contributing to the Success of (QTM 2023)Qatar Travel Mart 2023

MyHotels® Receives Certificate of Appreciation from Qatar International Exhibition for its Contributing to the Success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023 - QTM 2023

MyHotels® recognition by QTM2023 is a testament to its dedication and commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.” — Emad Alabbas - CEO

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHotels® , the leading Saudi Travel wholesaler, has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the success of Qatar Travel Mart – Second Edition 2023. The Qatar International Exhibition for Travel and Tourism (QTM 2023) awarded the MyHotels a Certificate of Appreciation for its exceptional services and support during the event.Qatar Travel Mart is a prestigious annual event that showcases the best of Qatar’s travel and tourism industry. It brings together industry professionals, government officials, and travel enthusiasts worldwide. This year’s event, held November 20-22, was a huge success, with over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors.MyHotelsplayed a crucial role in the success of Qatar Travel Mart 2023, providing its expertise in hotel booking services and transportation to ensure a seamless experience for all participants.About MyHotelsMyHotelsis a leading travel wholesaler in Saudi Arabia, providing hotel booking services, transportation, and other travel-related services. The company has a strong reputation for providing exceptional customer service and has been recognized for its contributions to the success of the Qatar Travel Mart.

