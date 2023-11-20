Haizol Emerges Victorious in China's Industrial Digitalization, Earns Esteemed Accolades
In the bustling landscape of technological advancement and digital transformation, one company stands out for its exceptional achievements: Haizol.NANJING, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haizol, the trailblazing industrial intermediary goods trading platform, has secured a distinguished position in the annals of China's digitalization narrative. During the recently concluded 10th China Industrial Digitalization Conference in Nanjing, held on November 16, 2023, Haizol attained remarkable recognition, solidifying its standing as a leader in the digital revolution within the industry.
Spearheaded by the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and co-organized by YiBang Power, Toby Net, and the Nanjing E-commerce Association, the conference served as an illustrious platform for Haizol to claim its place among the elite. Amidst stiff competition, Haizol proudly earned the coveted title of "Digitalization Vanguard of 2023," while also ascending to the prestigious "2023 Top 100 List for Industrial Digitalization in China," securing an impressive 20th position.
The hallmark of this recognition was celebrated during the conference as Haizol's Founder & CEO, Ms. She Ying, delivered an enlightening keynote address titled "Equality: The Value and Positioning of Platforms in the Digital Era." Emphasizing that digitalization transcends rhetoric or technology, Ms. She Ying articulated Haizol's mission: to expand future growth spaces for enterprises while generating substantial customer value through effective digital tools and ideologies.
This accolade marks another milestone in Haizol's journey. The company has consistently been featured among the top 20 enterprises in the "China Top 100 List for Industrial Digitalization" for an impressive six consecutive sessions, a testament to its unwavering dominance in the competitive landscape of industrial digitalization.
Looking ahead, Haizol remains resolute in its commitment to revolutionize the manufacturing sector. Under the mantra of "instantly reshaping the world of all things through technological maps and effortlessly meeting global demands through production synergy," Haizol is determined to construct a robust network of manufacturing capacity elements in China. This initiative aims to continually elevate Chinese factories' visibility and competitiveness in the global marketplace.
Established in 2015, Haizol, also known as Shanghai Haizol Online Network Technology Co., Ltd., stands as China's premier intermediary goods trading platform in the industrial domain. The company's operational ethos revolves around leveraging digitization and intelligent methodologies to facilitate on-demand manufacturing. Haizol's engineering design capabilities and digitized production allocation enable comprehensive product delivery solutions for emerging industrial chains, encompassing structural and process design, material selection, production processing, quality testing, product packaging, and logistics.
Haizol's remarkable achievement at the 10th China Industrial Digitalization Conference underscores its unwavering commitment to spearheading digital innovation within the manufacturing landscape. To discover more about Haizol's groundbreaking endeavors and its pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial digitalization, stay tuned for further updates.
