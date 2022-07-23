Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,932 in the last 365 days.

Haizol expand their supplier market to Asia Pacific

Haizol expand offices to Asia

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haizol is a leading professional online OEM Manufacturing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Haizol have now branched out their supplier base to include Asia Pacific countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.

This enables Haizol to extend their match-making reach and better assist both buyers and suppliers in connecting through their marketplace. Haizol assist both suppliers and buyers in finding the most suitable match for their specific project or capabilities, which makes them stand out from others in this space.


Focused on industrial parts and custom manufacturing, Haizol offers online quoting for CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & more. Time efficient, cost effective, on demand manufacturing delivering quality parts at speed. Haizol’s marketplace has a huge database of suppliers with professional matchmaking.

As a buyer, simply submit a request for quote onto the website, the RFQ is then precisely matched to factories that fit your requirements and matched according to factories capabilities. The huge database of OEM suppliers are categorized based on industry, technology, products and geographic location to help buyers identify suitable suppliers quickly. With their latest branch office located in Cebu, Philippines, a wider network can be assisted through the dedicated customer service team.


Find out more by visiting their site today: www.haizol.com

Su Chuang
Haizol
+44 7305 907578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Haizol expand their supplier market to Asia Pacific

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.