Haizol expand their supplier market to Asia Pacific
EINPresswire.com/ -- Haizol is a leading professional online OEM Manufacturing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Haizol have now branched out their supplier base to include Asia Pacific countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.
This enables Haizol to extend their match-making reach and better assist both buyers and suppliers in connecting through their marketplace. Haizol assist both suppliers and buyers in finding the most suitable match for their specific project or capabilities, which makes them stand out from others in this space.
Focused on industrial parts and custom manufacturing, Haizol offers online quoting for CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & more. Time efficient, cost effective, on demand manufacturing delivering quality parts at speed. Haizol’s marketplace has a huge database of suppliers with professional matchmaking.
As a buyer, simply submit a request for quote onto the website, the RFQ is then precisely matched to factories that fit your requirements and matched according to factories capabilities. The huge database of OEM suppliers are categorized based on industry, technology, products and geographic location to help buyers identify suitable suppliers quickly. With their latest branch office located in Cebu, Philippines, a wider network can be assisted through the dedicated customer service team.
Find out more by visiting their site today: www.haizol.com
Su Chuang
Su Chuang
Haizol
+44 7305 907578
