Haizol recruit top factories across China through regular event hosting

Haizol strive to remain at the forefront of the manufacturing industry within Asia, hosting over 100 events yearly for top suppliers in component production. Procurement experts come together under Haizol’s activities to hold in-depth exchanges on digital manufacturing, optimizing organizations through industry platforms, and improving internal production efficiency.
Haizol’s events are targeted at finding new factories which can provide a diverse range of production capabilities, to cater to varying purchase requirements from customers worldwide. One event is their live stream, where they talk about digital manufacturing, how Haizol works, and how factories can reach customers overseas, this broadcast is run monthly and attracts thousands of factories across China.
Through these events, Haizol ensure they host the best and most innovative suppliers on their platform, providing buyers access to high quality manufacturing solutions. These events mean that their supply and demand is accurate, and pricing is more transparent for customers.
About Haizol
Focused on industrial parts and custom manufacturing, Haizol offers online quoting for CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, Fabrication & more. Time efficient, cost effective, on demand manufacturing delivering quality parts at speed.
Haizol is China's leading professional online sourcing service platform for OEM, custom parts and components in Asia. Haizol’s marketplace has a huge database of suppliers with professional matchmaking. As a buyer, simply submit a request for quote onto our website, your RFQ is then precisely matched to factories that fit your requirements and matched according to their capabilities. Our accurate match making and easy search service brings you a huge database on OEM suppliers. The suppliers are categorized based on industry, technology, products and geographic location to help buyers identify suppliers quickly.
