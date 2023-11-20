MyHotels.SA Renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Continues Commitment to Customer Safety and Satisfaction
MyHotels®, the #1 Saudi Online Travel wholesaler, successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the fourth year
This reflects ongoing efforts to maintain the highest quality for our customers. We strive for excellence in all aspects of our business to ensure customers have a seamless and enjoyable experience.”MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHotels®, the number one Saudi Online Travel wholesaler, has once again proven its dedication to providing top-quality services to its customers by successfully renewing its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the fourth consecutive year.
— Emad Alabbas - CEO
The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems in the travel and tourism industry. It sets strict guidelines for organizations to ensure that their services consistently meet customer needs and expectations while continuously improving their processes and procedures.
MyHotels® has been committed to upholding the highest quality and customer satisfaction standards since its inception. This renewal of the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to providing its customers with safe and reliable travel services.
"We are extremely proud to have renewed our ISO 9001:2015 certification for the fourth year in a row," said the CEO of MyHotels.SA "This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to maintain the highest quality and safety for our customers. We will strive for excellence in all aspects of our business to ensure that our customers have a seamless and enjoyable travel experience."
MyHotels® offers various services, including Umrah packages, hotel bookings, transportation, and visa assistance. With this renewed certification, customers can rest assured that they are choosing a trusted and reliable travel agency for their journey.
For more information about MyHotels® and its services, please visit their website at https://Business.MyHotels.SA or contact us now.
Ahmad Alsaholy
MyHotels®
+966 9200 33025 ext. 1001
CC@MyHotels.SA
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MyHotels - Timeline