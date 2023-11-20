Alpert JFS Announces 20th Annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Evening Featuring Comedian, Actor & Author Gary Gulman
Gulman Has Shared His Mental Health Journey in an Acclaimed HBO Stand-up Special, “The Great Depresh”
This will be our 20th annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event, illustrating Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) will host its highly regarded 20th annual No Excuse for Abuse evening and 50th Anniversary celebration, which will feature comedian, actor, and author, Gary Gulman. The event will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Former Alpert JFS President & Board Chair Zelda Mason is Presenting Sponsor of the evening, as well as the recipient of the agency’s 2nd Annual Luminary Award. Co-chairs of the event are Dr. Paula Newmark, Wendy and Geoff Stahl, and Carolyn and Michael Yasuna.
— Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS
Eminent entertainer Gary Gulman is well known for his fresh and honest take on mental health. He has made four masterful TV specials, including his recent HBO stand-up special, “The Great Depresh,” a look at mental illness that is both hilarious and inspiring. In September, Flatiron Books published “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the '80s,” Gulman’s witty and poignant memoir based on his life from kindergarten through 12th grade. A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, a high school teacher, and has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor.
“This will be our agency’s 50th anniversary celebration and 20th annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event, illustrating five decades of Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to excellence in human service delivery, domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS.
“Year after year, this event and the guests we feature continue to both educate and inspire all those who participate,” added Gary Hoffman, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS. “We are thankful for the continued support of Alpert JFS’ essential services.”
To learn more and/or to register for the event, please visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/2024noexcuse/. Sponsorship and other giving opportunities are also still available. For questions and/or more information, please contact events@AlpertJFS.org or call 561-713-1944.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
