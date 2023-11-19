Submit Release
Teaching Position Available in Rural Community

Press release from the Southern Trinity Joint Unified School District:

southern trinity joint unified school district logoPOSITION: Full time teacher at Southern Trinity Joint Unified School District. Teaching responsibilities will be for grades 6-12 in the areas of Social-Science, Math and Physical Education.

LOCATION: Southern Trinity High and Van Duzen Middle School are small schools located in the remote and beautiful area of Southern Trinity County, with a student population of approximately 27 students. The school is located off of State Highway 36 approximately 50 miles east of Highway 101, between the settlements of Dinsmore and Mad River.

QUALIFICATIONS: A valid California Teaching Credential

SALARY RANGE: Beginning salary for a BA/BS Degree plus 30 units is $45,380. Teachers new to the district may be placed no higher than the sixth step in their appropriate classification, up to $50,824 for a BA/BS plus 75 units, step 6. The superintendent can opt to place a new employee above the sixth step if there are additional years of service.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, 3 letters of recommendation or references, copy of transcripts, and a copy of valid credentials to Edjoin or mail them to:

Andy Felt, Superintendent
Southern Trinity Joint Unified School District
680 Van Duzen Road
Mad River, CA 95526
Phone No. (707) 574-6237 ext 223
FAX No. (707) 574-6538

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Until filled

