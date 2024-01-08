Submit Release
CIPU Names Terry Hart of the Association of American Publishers to the Board of Directors

AAP General Counsel and George Washington University Law Lecturer served as Assistant GC for the U.S. Copyright Office

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is pleased to announce that Terry Hart, General Counsel of the Association of American Publishers, has been named to the Board of Directors. AAP is trade association of the American book publishing industry, representing book, journal and education publishers.

Mr. Hart, whose interests include a wide range of copyright topics, including A.I. and streaming issues, is a Lecturerer at the George Washing University Law School, and publishes a well-known blog, Copyhype, devoted to balanced, in-depth analysis of topics and issues concerning copyright law and its role in a digital era. Previously, he was Assistant General Counsel for U.S. Copyright Office, providing legal guidance to the Office’s divisions, promulgating regulations governing the administration of the copyright system, and advising congressional offices.

Prior to the Copyright Office, he was Vice President of Legal Policy and Copyright Counsel for the Copyright Alliance, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing over two million individual creators and 15,000 organizations across the spectrum of copyright disciplines.

"I look forward to working with the CIPU board to sensitize audiences to copyright challenges, includinging A.I. and digital rights, which are central to creative expression, commerce and society," said Mr. Hart.

The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP on people, business and society. CIPU provides outreach to improve familiarity with IP rights and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit®, curates IPBasics.org, an information portal, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a top-3 IP podcast series, now in its third season. UIPM enables leading creators, entrepreneurs and executives to share their IP story. For more information, visit understandingip.org.

