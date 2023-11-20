Várri Consultancy Named Clutch Global Leader and Clutch Champion for 2023
Várri Consultancy, a Dubai-based management consulting boutique, has been named a Clutch Champion for 2023 by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.
Várri Consultancy attributes its success to personalised senior-level client engagement and consistently delivering outstanding quality.
These awards reflect our meticulous approach and our deep commitment to excellence for our clients.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Várri Consultancy, an award-winning management consulting boutique, has been recognised as a Clutch Global Leader and a Clutch Champion for 2023 by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. These prestigious awards highlight the commitment of Várri Consultancy to exceptional service quality and client satisfaction.
The Clutch Global Leader award recognises the top B2B service providers across the globe, while the Clutch Champions is a new award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners. The title recognises business service providers worldwide for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to their competitors.
“These awards reflect our meticulous approach and our deep commitment to excellence for our clients,” said Johnny Kollin, Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy. “Our verified reviews from clients representing diverse engagements across sectors showcase our commitment to excellence and transformative client solutions.”
Underlining its success, Várri Consultancy has demonstrated a 35% increase in turnover in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
Kollin added, “As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in management consulting, ensuring our clients not only meet but exceed their strategic goals.”
Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO, said, “We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform. The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch. This year’s honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients’ expectations.”
In addition to these honours, Várri Consultancy has also been recognised earlier in 2023 by International Business Magazine and World Business Outlook for its management consulting achievements this year.
About Várri Consultancy
Várri Consultancy is a modern and independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable, long-term opportunities for all stakeholders. Várri Consultancy also collaborates with technology company Clausematch to provide compliance automation technology to SMEs in the Middle East.
Visit our website at varri.com to learn more about our innovative approach and how we can help your business thrive.
