Thanksgiving Ramble at the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:
Join long-time tour leaders Sharon Levy, Jenny Hanson, and Lynn Ryan for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day Ramble. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher before your big dinner, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street on Thursday, November 23. (The Center will be open for the holiday if volunteers are found to staff.) For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Some of the participants in the 2022 FOAM Thanksgiving Day walk. [Photo by Alex Stillman]