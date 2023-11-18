Man Killed in Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, DC.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4000 block of Wahler Court, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. While enroute to the location, officers were notified that a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital by car. After all life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Shane Williams, Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23188836

###