Two Arrests Made in Armed Robberies in Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce two arrests have been made in connection to armed robberies that occurred on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Northwest.
In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s) at the location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the property then fled the scene.
- At approximately 3:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188664
- At approximately 4:00 p.m., in the 600 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188657
- At approximately 4:00 p.m., at 8th Street and Somerset Place, Northwest. CCN: 23188667
On Friday, November 17, 2023, 18-year-old Landrell Jordan, of Northwest, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery.
