Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,662 in the last 365 days.

Two Arrests Made in Armed Robberies in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce two arrests have been made in connection to armed robberies that occurred on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Northwest.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s) at the location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the property then fled the scene.

 

  • At approximately 3:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188664
  • At approximately 4:00 p.m., in the 600 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188657
  • At approximately 4:00 p.m., at 8th Street and Somerset Place, Northwest. CCN: 23188667

 

On Friday, November 17, 2023, 18-year-old Landrell Jordan, of Northwest, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery.

 

###

 

You just read:

Two Arrests Made in Armed Robberies in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more