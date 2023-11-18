Two Arrests Made in Armed Robberies in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce two arrests have been made in connection to armed robberies that occurred on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Northwest.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim(s) at the location. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took the property then fled the scene.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188664

At approximately 4:00 p.m., in the 600 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. CCN: 23188657

At approximately 4:00 p.m., at 8th Street and Somerset Place, Northwest. CCN: 23188667

On Friday, November 17, 2023, 18-year-old Landrell Jordan, of Northwest, DC, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery.

