America’s Boating Channel Features H2O Racing in BOAT RACES on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features H2O Racing in its BOAT RACES category on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

H2O Racing is the worldwide promoter of the UIM F1H2O World Championship and UIM ABP Aquabike World Championship. H2O Racing’s main objective is to manage and promote, on a global scale, a series of sports and events at exceptional venues, which generate global media interest and reach a diverse and targeted consumer audience.

America's Boating Channel is proud to feature H2O Racing as a leading content provider in its BOAT RACES category on America’s Boating Channel, which can be viewed anytime at bit.ly/BRonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Melissa Payne, Chief Executive, Blonde Ambitions, which represents numerous sporting properties including several premiere nautical events.

“H2O Racing succeeds spectacularly in making the events it covers an opportunity for everyone, a challenge for professionals, and a great adventure. We’re thrilled to showcase coverage from H2O Racing in BOAT RACES at bit.ly/BRonTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

Melissa Payne added, “The H2O family and I are very pleased that our shows are now featured on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV platform to strengthen our reach further into the USA and the Caribbean.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About H2O Racing

H2O Racing is the worldwide promoter of leading world championships, sanctioned by the world governing body of powerboating, the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). H2O Racing’s main objective is to manage and promote, on a global scale, a series of sports and events at exceptional venues, which generate global media interest and reach a diverse and targeted consumer audience, while at the same time developing a unique commercial marketing network. H2O Racing believes that sport is an opportunity for everybody, a challenge for professionals and a great adventure. The key to H2O Racing’s proven success is its approach based on flexibility and a clear understanding of the diverse and different needs of each client, tailoring the product to suit and meet individual commercial, marketing, and promotional aspirations and objectives.

H2ORacing.net

