About the meeting of the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation

18 November 2023

On November 18, 2023, on the sidelines of the Turkmen-Iranian business forum, a meeting was held between the delegations of Turkmenistan and Iran under the leadership of the Co-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation R.Meredov and M.Bazrpash.

The ministers noted the dynamic and consistent development of cooperation between the two friendly countries. During the meeting, ways to intensify trade and economic ties were discussed.

In this context, the importance of the complex of trade and economic events and meetings held these days in Ashgabat was emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to issues of transport, logistics and communications, in particular, building up transport and transit potential.

There was also an exchange of views on the development of cooperation in the fuel and energy industry.

