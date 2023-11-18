18 November 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates

On November 17, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Expressing sincere gratitude for his time, the guest conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes from the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the head of state and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

Thanking for the kind words and conveying warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the United Arab Emirates, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed our country’s commitment to fruitful Turkmen-Emirati cooperation.

Continuing the meeting, the prospects for the further development of long-term and mutually beneficial interstate cooperation, were discussed. At the same time, it was noted with satisfaction that Turkmen-Emirati relations are developing along an ascending line, based on strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Turkmenistan and the UAE also interact constructively within the framework of the United Nations and other international structures, supporting each other’s initiatives on current issues on the global agenda.

As noted, our countries effectively cooperate in the trade-economic and financial spheres, in the fuel and energy and transport and communications sectors. Thus, positive partnership experience has been accumulated with leading energy companies of the United Arab Emirates.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited partners from the UAE to actively participate in the implementation of large international energy projects implemented by our country. At the same time, the readiness of the Turkmen side for a constructive exchange of views and consideration of specific proposals from representatives of UAE business structures was confirmed.