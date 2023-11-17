Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,434 in the last 365 days.

First Winter Market at Briceland Octagon

Press release from Jalena McCleary: 

baked goodsI am very excited to officially announce our very first Winter Market! With most local farm stands and markets being closed for the colder seasons, I believe that a regular indoor market may be just what our community needs to fill that gap. I myself have grown very accustomed to attending the weekly Briceland Market to sell my baked goods, socialize, and barter for other various goods. I have spoken with both vendors and customers alike that surely miss our weekly get togethers. This market is in no way meant to replace our beloved Briceland market, but rather to expand on it. Ensuring that although the weather may be foul, we will still have the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company, while supporting local people.

There will be lots of local vendors with a wide variety of goods. We will have baked goods, face painting, sushi, sourdough bread, sushi, jewelry, knitted items, watercolor art, herbal remedies, holiday reefs, unique woodwork, hats, dried flower creations, all natural soaps, crocheted items, essential oils, and more! There will also be a simple art station set up to keep the kiddos entertained.

Please come join us for what is sure to be a great time!

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

First Winter Market at Briceland Octagon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more