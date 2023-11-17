First Winter Market at Briceland Octagon

Press release from Jalena McCleary:

I am very excited to officially announce our very first Winter Market! With most local farm stands and markets being closed for the colder seasons, I believe that a regular indoor market may be just what our community needs to fill that gap. I myself have grown very accustomed to attending the weekly Briceland Market to sell my baked goods, socialize, and barter for other various goods. I have spoken with both vendors and customers alike that surely miss our weekly get togethers. This market is in no way meant to replace our beloved Briceland market, but rather to expand on it. Ensuring that although the weather may be foul, we will still have the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company, while supporting local people.