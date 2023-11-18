Submit Release
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on November 25

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 25. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, ecology, and/or wastewater treatment. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

