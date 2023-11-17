Vehicle Sought in a Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, at approximately 8:51 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the suspect exited a vehicle. The suspect fired a handgun striking three adult males. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a black 2012 Nissan Maxima with VA tags of TWM5617, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23188302