Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,475 in the last 365 days.

Vehicle Sought in a Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, at approximately 8:51 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the suspect exited a vehicle. The suspect fired a handgun striking three adult males. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a black 2012 Nissan Maxima with VA tags of TWM5617, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23188302

You just read:

Vehicle Sought in a Shooting in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more