NISH NICHE settles a Winter Elegance with "GRAVITY" Collection

Founder and Creative Director Nisha draws inspiration from the city's dynamic energy, infusing a harmonious blend of Asian elegance and Scandinavian simplicity into every piece.

Manufacturing proudly takes place in the heart of New York City, supporting local artisans and preserving the city's rich fashion heritage.

The "GRAVITY" collection introduces a stunning array of winter essentials, including cozy knits, elegant sweaters, hats, and unique pieces, inviting to embrace the allure of winter with NISH NICHE.

In recognition of their impact, NISH NICHE has been featured in esteemed publications such as Glamour Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar, solidifying their status as a winter 2023 "it statement."

Materials sourced from Japan and Italy elevate the quality of NISH NICHE creations.

This collection encapsulates the essence of an elegant, cozy, and organic winter vibe, setting the stage that resonates with the city's distinctive charm.

Our choice in fabrics from typewriter cotton to organic silk, allows us to design with elegant details and use both modern and ancient techniques.”
— Nisha Inalsingh -Designer
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derived from the vibrant pulse of New York City, NISH NICHE defines its niche as the epitome of winter elegance as presenting the new winter’s collection named “GRAVITY".

"GRAVITY" reflects NISH NICHE's commitment to sophistication and enduring style. This small atelier has become a statement in the fashion industry, seamlessly blending Asian and Scandinavian aesthetics to create garments and accessories that embody universal elegance, with a particular focus on winter wear.

Distinguished by craftsmanship and exclusivity, NISH NICHE produces limited batches of each design, ensuring that every piece sold is a unique work of art that intends to stand the test of time. Manufacturing proudly takes place in the heart of New York City, supporting local artisans and preserving the city's rich fashion heritage.

The Materials are sourced from Japan and Italy to elevate the quality of NISH NICHE creations. From cozy knits to luxurious sweaters, the winter collection features a range of fabrics, including typewriter cotton and organic silk, showcasing a dedication to both modern and ancient techniques.

The "GRAVITY" collection presents effortless silhouettes with universal appeal, designed for individuals of all ages. The relaxed fit prioritizes comfort and ease of wear, empowering the people to exude confidence and style during the winter months.

This winter line serves as a testament to NISH NICHE's fusion of self-reflection and appreciation for the beauty in the interactions with the world. As the snow falls, the garments evoke the tranquility of winter, with each piece telling a story of crisp air, frost-kissed landscapes, and the timeless elegance of the season.

The "GRAVITY" collection introduces a stunning array of winter essentials, including cozy knits, elegant sweaters, hats, and unique pieces, inviting to embrace the allure of winter with NISH NICHE.

Nish Niche “GRAVITY” Collection NYC

