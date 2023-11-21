NISH NICHE settles a Winter Elegance with "GRAVITY" Collection

Founder and Creative Director Nisha draws inspiration from the city's dynamic energy, infusing a harmonious blend of Asian elegance and Scandinavian simplicity into every piece.

Manufacturing proudly takes place in the heart of New York City, supporting local artisans and preserving the city's rich fashion heritage.

The "GRAVITY" collection introduces a stunning array of winter essentials, including cozy knits, elegant sweaters, hats, and unique pieces, inviting to embrace the allure of winter with NISH NICHE.

In recognition of their impact, NISH NICHE has been featured in esteemed publications such as Glamour Magazine and Harper’s Bazaar, solidifying their status as a winter 2023 "it statement."